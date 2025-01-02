BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 CFP Bet for Notre Dame-UGA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and start with a massive bet on the Sugar Bowl. New players will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet for Georgia vs. Notre Dame or any other game. Click here to get started.







Bettors can place a cash wager on the Sugar Bowl or any other matchup this weekend. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Of course, anyone who picks a winner will take home straight cash.

BetMGM Sportsbook is a top-tier option for bettors in 2025. Sign up, claim this $1,500 first bet and start betting on Georgia-Notre Dame. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and qualify for a $1,500 first bet on Georgia-Notre Dame or any other game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Offers $1,500 CFP Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA SGP Boost Token, Parlay Boost Token, Hat Trick Jackpot Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for players going into Thursday’s Sugar Bowl. BetMGM Sportsbook is willing to back up any losses on that first bet with up to $1,500 in bonuses. In other words, this is a chance for bettors to place a larger-than-usual bet on Georgia vs. Notre Dame.

With that said, this $1,500 first bet is flexible. New players can apply this offer to the NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball or any other sport this weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook is offering one of the largest promos on the market.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Set up a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and start with a massive first bet on Georgia-Notre Dame. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start the sign-up process. Input bonus code WTOP1500.

to start the sign-up process. Input bonus code WTOP1500. Answer the required information sections to set up a secure new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash in the amount you want to place on your first bet (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Place a cash wager on the Sugar Bowl or any other game this week.

Any losses on that first bet will be offset with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

This is going to be a busy weekend for sports fans with other college football bowl games and the final week of the NFL season. Not to mention, the NBA, NHL and college basketball seasons are starting to heat up.

BetMGM Sportsbook has odds boost tokens available for a wide range of markets. Bettors can secure a boost for NBA same game parlays and all-sport parlays. We recommend keeping an eye on the different promos available in the app.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.