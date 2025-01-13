Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Prospective bettors can wager on the final NFL Wild Card game with up to $1,500 in bonus bet protection. If you sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund for use on other games if your first bet loses.

The Los Angeles Rams will technically serve as the home team in this game. However, due to the fires that have ravaged parts of California, this game will be played in Glendale, AZ. The Rams will take on Sam Darnold’s Minnesota Vikings with an NFC Divisional round game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the horizon for the winner.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 Vikings-Rams Promo

BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer leads all legal online sportsbooks in terms of new user offers. There are similar $1,000 first-bet offers from other sportsbooks, but BetMGM will back your wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. What that means is you can wager $50, $100, $1,200, $1,500, or any other amount with BetMGM and get a bonus bet refund if your first bet loses.

For example, if you want to bet $100 on Puka Nacua to score the first TD of the game, you can. Winning would earn a refund of your $100 bet along with cash winnings. Losing would trigger a $100 bonus bet refund. You could instead bet on the Rams to win or the Vikings to cover with a $1,300 wager. Losing that bet would earn you back $1,300 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account is a simple process. If you want to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, complete the steps below:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Add at least $10 to your account after verifying your location.

Head to the Vikings-Rams game.

Place your first cash wager of up to $1,500.

Losing that bet will trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500. If your initial cash bet wins, you’ll receive your wager back along with cash winnings.

Featured Same-Game Parlays for Monday Night

In the NFL section of the BetMGM app, you’ll find a number of featured same-game parlays. Let’s take a look at some of the best options for Vikings-Rams:

Rams to win, Puka Nacua to score a TD and have 100+ receiving yards (+450)

Rams to cover +2.5, Cooper Kupp to score a TD and record 50+ receiving yards (+575)

Vikings to cover -2.5, Justin Jefferson to score a TD and record 125+ receiving yards (+600)

Justin Jefferson and Puka Nacua each to score a TD and have 100+ receiving yards (+700)

Kyren WIlliams and Aaron Jones each to score a TD and rush for 75+ yards (+850)

