BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $1,500 Promo for College Football Playoff

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in time to bet on the College Football Playoff games. There are three more quarterfinal matchups and bettors can lock in a $1,500 first bet on any matchup. Click here to secure this promo.







A loss on this $1,500 first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $100 first bet will receive $100 back in bonuses. Of course, anyone who starts with a wining bet will receive straight cash winnings.

BetMGM Sportsbook offers players a chance to raise the stakes. Start with this $1,500 first bet before checking out the other boosts and bonuses available in the app. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet on the College Football Playoff.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Unlocks $1.5K Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos No Sweat Token, CFB Playoffs Odds Boost Token, New Years Specials, Hat Trick Jackpot Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are plenty of ways to attack this new promo from BetMGM Sportsbook. Set up a new account and lock in an initial wager on the College Football Playoff or any other games this week.

New bettors can choose how much to place on a first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses with up to $1,500 in bonuses. In other words, bettors will still have a chance to win on the College Football Playoff.

It’s also worth noting that players can apply this $1,500 first bet to other markets. The NFL, NBA, NHL and college basketball are all in action this week.

How to Secure BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Setting up a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. New bettors can follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock this offer.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock this offer. Next, provide the necessary information to create a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Finally, place a $1,500 first bet on the College Football Playoff or any other game.

If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

College Football Playoff Odds

The College Football Playoff continues on New Year’s Day with three more matchups. BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a wide range of markets available for these games. Remember, players can use this $1,500 first bet on any of the college football options.

Here is a look at the current odds for this matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Peach Bowl: Arizona State Sun Devils (+12.5) vs. Texas Longhorns

Arizona State Sun Devils (+12.5) vs. Texas Longhorns Rose Bowl: Oregon Ducks (+2.5) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks (+2.5) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Sugar Bowl: Georgia Bulldogs (-1.5) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.