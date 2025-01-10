Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

College football fans can lock in a $1,500 first-bet offer for the Cotton Bowl with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 tonight. Players who click here and use this code will get up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing for Ohio State vs. Texas.







If you want to bet any amount up to $1,500 on Ohio State vs. Texas, BetMGM has a new user offer that’s absolutely worth checking out. Registering with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for your first cash wager.

Ohio State and Texas will meet tonight in the Cotton Bowl. The winner will advance to the National Championship Game, where they’ll face Notre Dame. BetMGM will back your initial cash wager with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. In the event that your bet loses, you’ll get another chance to bet with the sportsbook.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 Ohio State-Texas CFP Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer First Bet up to $1,500 In-App Promos CFB Playoffs 20% Odds Boost Token, 20% Parlay Boost Token, CBB 20% Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The main thing to note about BetMGM’s first-bet offer is that it comes with the largest bonus bet backing of any offer in the industry. Rather than only back your bet with up to $1,000 in bonus bets like Caesars and bet365, BetMGM will issue up to $1,500 via a bonus bet refund if your first bet loses.

To make things even more interesting, BetMGM will give you the ability to wager on one of a number of markets. This includes both game markets and player props, as long as your state allows for collegiate player props. No matter which state you’re in, you can wager on Ohio State to win, Texas to cover the spread, or the teams to go under the total points line. Losing would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

In order to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for Ohio State vs. Texas, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Here’s how to get in on the action with BetMGM:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Complete the required information fields with your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Make a $10+ initial deposit into your account.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,500.

You’ll either earn a cash profit and your stake back with a win or a bonus bet refund after a loss. Any cash winnings or bonus bets can be applied to other games in any league this weekend, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, and more.

In-App Promos for Friday

There are multiple in-app promos for Friday’s action in the Cotton Bowl, NBA, and more. There are three different odds boost tokens available for Friday’s games alone. This includes a CFB Playoffs 20% Odds Boost Token promo, a CBB 20% Odds Boost Token offer, and a 20% Parlay Boost token. If your qualifying wager wins, you’ll earn additional cash winnings for use on other matchups.

