BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Grab $1,500 NFL Wild Card Sunday Promo

New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer. Your first bet on NFL Wild Card Sunday will either earn you cash winnings with a win or a bonus bet refund with a loss.

The most lopsided game of the day will kick things off, as Buffalo hosts Denver. Josh Allen’s squad has been installed as a nine-point favorite. After that, Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers will head to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Hurts will return to the lineup after clearing concussion protocol. Finally, Jayden Daniels will lead the Washington Commanders into Raymond James Stadium to face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BetMGM’s new user offer gives prospective bettors the ability to wager a bit more aggressively than usual. That’s because with this first-bet offer, your initial cash wager on any NFL Wild Card game will be backed with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you’ll secure a bonus bet refund rather than being left with nothing at all. The bonus bets you receive could then be used on another game in the NFL or another league.

You could, for example, wager $60 on the Bills to win at home or the Commanders to cover the spread on the road. Losing that bet would trigger a $60 bonus bet refund. If you want to wager $900 on the Eagles to win or Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards, that’s available as well. A win would earn you cash winnings, while a loss would return $900 in bonus bets to your account.

If you want to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, you’ll need to sign up for a BetMGM account. Here’s how to get in on the action:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Enter your full legal name, residential address, email, phone number, and birthdate.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via the account funding method of your choice.

Head to any NFL Wild Card Sunday matchup.

Place a wager of up to $1,500.

You will secure a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if your first bet settles as a loss. Winning your bet, on the other hand, will result in the refund of your cash wager along with receiving a cash profit.

In the NFL section and on the home screen of the BetMGM app, you’ll find a number of featured same-game parlays. These SGPs also give an easy explanation of how much you can win based on a $10 bet. Here are some of the top SGPs for NFL Wild Card Sunday:

Bills to win, Josh Allen to throw for 250+ yards, and Josh Allen to score a TD (+500)

Packers to cover +4.5, Josh Jacobs to score a TD and rush for 100+ yards (+525)

Jayden Daniels and Baker Mayfield each to throw for 250+ passing yards and over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+575)

Broncos to win, Bo Nix to throw for 250+ yards and over 1.5 passing TDs (+875)

Eagles to win, Saquon Barkley to score 2+ touchdowns and rush for 150+ yards (+950)

