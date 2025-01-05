Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Football fans can dive into the final NFL Sunday of the regular season with a $1,500 first-bet offer. Sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and your first bet will be backed with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.







New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. This offer is eligible for use on any NFL Week 18 matchup.

For the Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the mission is simple: win and you’re into the playoffs. A Tampa Bay loss and Atlanta victory would send the Falcons to the postseason as the winner of the NFC South. In the AFC, a Broncos loss and Dolphins win would send Miami into the playoffs. Cincinnati, meanwhile, could clinch a postseason berth with a Broncos loss and a Dolphins loss. You can bet on any of these matchups or another one entirely with a $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL Week 18 game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Unlock $1,500 NFL Week 18 Sunday Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football Second-Chance TD Promo, Parlay Boost Token, Lions Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s nothing quite like knowing that if your first bet loses, you won’t be left empty-handed. That’s exactly what you’ll find with BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer. You’ll either get back your initial stake and a cash profit with a win, or a bonus bet refund for other games with a loss. The best part is you can choose from a wide variety of betting markets with this offer.

If you want to back the Denver Broncos to beat the Kansas City Chiefs with an $800 wager, you can. Losing that bet would trigger an $800 bonus bet return. If you want to wager $100 on the Buccaneers to cover the spread or Tua Tagovailoa to throw for 3+ touchdowns, those markets are available as well. A loss would earn you back $100 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes. Follow the instructions below to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for the matchup of your choice:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the necessary personal information fields with your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking or another method.

Select any NFL Week 18 game.

Place a wager of up to $1,500.

You’ll get back your cash wager along with cash winnings if your first bet settles as a win. If it loses, however, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 for use on other matchups.

Pro Football Second-Chance Touchdown Scorer Promo

If you want to take advantage of what is arguably the best in-app promo in all of legal online sports betting, head to the promotions section of the BetMGM app. That’s where you’ll find the Pro Football Second-Chance Touchdown Scorer offer. After opting in, you’ll need to place a bet on any first TD scorer prop. If your player fails to score the first TD of the game, but finds the end zone second, BetMGM will issue a cash refund. That’s huge, because most other second-chance promos in the business only return bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.