Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Tackle OSU-ND With $150 Bonus, $1K Safety Net

College football’s grand finale is made better by the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Sign up here and unlock a choice of two great offers for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.
New bet365 customers who register today will receive a “Bet $5, Get $150” bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Each offer is perfect for Ohio State-Notre Dame and other must-watch action this week.
The 12-team College Football Playoff ends with Ohio State vs. Notre Dame in Atlanta. Before one of these schools wins a national championship, bet365 offers a choice between a guaranteed bonus or a fully-backed cash wager.
Click here and enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to land a “Bet $5, Get $150” promo or a $1,000 Safety Net for Ohio State-Notre Dame.
Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pick Welcome Offer for CFP Final
|Bet365 Bonus Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|
|In-App Promos
|CFP Championship Profit Boost, Early Payout Offer, Parlay Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 20, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Prospective bettors have two exciting choices from bet365 to debate. One option, the “Bet $5, Get $150” deal, promises a $150 return in bonus bets after a win or loss, no questions asked. Conversely, bettors who would rather spend up to $1,000 on any market can do so through a First Bet Safety Net that covers a loss with a full bonus bet refund.
Bet365 has competitive odds on every sport and game this week, including Monday’s championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The #8 Buckeyes dominated against Tennessee and Oregon before eliminating Texas in the Cotton Bowl. Meanwhile, the #7 Fighting Irish handled Indiana and Georgia before taking down Penn State at the Orange Bowl. Ohio State is a considerable 8.5-point favorite on bet365.
Qualify With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Registration for bet365 only takes a few minutes. Follow the steps below to secure a $150 bonus or $1,000 Safety Net:
- Click here and begin registration.
- Fill out all required fields to open an account.
- Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.
- Make a $10+ deposit using online banking or another method.
- Choose the “Bet $5, Get $150” or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.
Bonus bets from each offer are conveyed immediately following settlement. New users have seven days from issuance to play through their bonus bets.
OSU-ND Boosts + More Offers
Bet365 offers a 50% Same Game Parlay boost on tonight’s championship showdown in Atlanta. Other new customers in eligible states can also capitalize on a +300 Super Boost (prev. +175) on the Buckeyes or Irish scoring at least 1 point in each quarter.
The Early Payout Offer is also a strong promotion for CFP bettors. Take Ohio State (-425) or Notre Dame (+325) to win outright, and bet365 will immediately settle the stake as a win if the team leads by at least 17 points, regardless of the final score.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.