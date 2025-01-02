Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 CFP Bonus for Notre Dame-Georgia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and secure one of two great bonuses for the Sugar Bowl. Bettors will have access to a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Register here to unlock this offer.







Any $5 bet on Georgia-Notre Dame will be enough to secure the $150 bonus. Players will win these bonuses no matter the outcome of the Sugar Bowl. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet for the game.

Bet365 Sportsbook will set up new players with this sign-up offer, but there are additional options in the app. Bettors can grab early payout specials, bet boosts and other unique offers for the College Football Playoff.

Click here to register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and lock in a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Bet on the Sugar Bowl

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Multi-Sport Parlay, Early Payout Promos, CFP Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for bettors with these Sugar Bowl offers. Anyone who activates this promo can choose between the guaranteed bonus or the safety net bet.

Start with a $5 bet on Georgia or Notre Dame to win the $150 bonus. Remember, this bonus will be a guarantee no matter the outcome of the original wager.

On the flip side, players can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook in time for the Sugar Bowl on Thursday. Bettors can sign up via a computer or mobile device by following the step-by-step instructions:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP365 and answer the required prompts to create a new account.

Choose from any of the preferred payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Bet $5 on the Sugar Bowl to win $150 in bonuses or start with the $1,000 safety net bet.

A loss on the safety net bet will result in a refund in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on Georgia vs. Notre Dame

The $150 bonus and $1,000 safety net bet are a great way to get started, but there are other ways to bet on the Sugar Bowl. College football fans can get an early payout special on Georgia or Notre Dame.

Place a moneyline bet on either team before kickoff. If the selected team takes a lead of 17 points or more, that moneyline bet wins instantly. This is an opportunity for bettors to take away any chance of a bad beat spoiling this bet. A late comeback won’t matter if the selected team was already up by 17 points.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.