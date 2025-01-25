Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus for NBA, NFL Championship Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start reaping the rewards. This promo will provide new players with a choice on Thursday night’s games. Click here to start the registration process.







New users can place a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. The other sign-up option is a $1,000 safety net bet on any game. Players who lose on that safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook should be a go-to option for every sports fan this weekend. Create an account, start locking up these bonuses and go all in on the NBA or the Sunday NFL Conference Championship matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start with a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet instead.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Choose $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Bet Boosts, Early Payout Offer, Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users will have a choice when signing up with bet365 Sportsbook. Set up a new account and choose between the $150 bonus and $1,000 safety net bet.

New users who want to take the guesswork out of betting on the games can start with a $5 bet. No matter what happens in the selected game, new users will receive $150 in bonuses.

On the other hand, new players can start with a $1,000 safety net bet. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

It won’t take long to sign up and take advantage of either offer on bet365 Sportsbook. Check out the walkthrough below to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed or start with the $1,000 safety net bet.

NFL Conference Championship Boosts

After locking in one of these sign-up bonuses, check out the other ways to bet on the NFL. Football fans can secure bet boosts on Commanders-Eagles or Chiefs-Bills. Take a look at a few of the options on the table:

Saquon Barkley 20+ rec yards, 120+ rush yards and 2+ TD (+800)

A.J. Brown 50+ receiving yards, Terry McLaurin 50+ receiving yards, and both players to record 5+ receptions (+325)

Jayden Daniels 250+ pass yards, 2+ pass TD and 50+ rush yards (+600)

Eagles to win, Jalen Hurts 250+ pass yards and DeVonta Smith 70+ receiving yards (+1100)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.