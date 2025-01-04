Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Updated Bonus for NBA Weekend Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet365 allows new customers to choose between two welcome promos. The “Bet $5, Get $150” rewards any $5 wager with a $150 payout in bonus bets, win or lose. Conversely, the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net protects a bettor by refunding a losing stake of up to $1K with bonus bets.

Select a sign-up offer before betting on Saturday’s loaded NBA slate. Bet365 has odds for each matchup, along with in-app boosts and other promotions to maximize cash winnings.

Click here and sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pick Promo for NBA Betting

The most important step for prospective bet365 customers is the right code. Enter WTOP365 during registration to unlock a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Bettors must decide between a guaranteed 30-to-1 payout or four-digit bet security before applying their initial cash wager.

Both deals are suitable for any sport on bet365. Friday’s calendar features nine NBA games, including must-watch showdowns like Celtics-Rockets, Knicks-Thunder and Cavaliers-Mavericks. Spreads, player props and over-unders are three of the many markets to target with a cash wager worth anywhere from $5 to $1,000.

In-App NBA Promos for January 4

Regardless of the welcome offer players choose, bet365 has numerous in-app promos for all customers. Examples include a 30% NBA Same Game Parlay boost, a multi-sport parlay boost worth up to 100% and an early payout on NBA moneyline bets when a team takes a 20+ point lead.

Furthermore, bet365 has dozens of Bet Boosts.

Check the home page for a full list of pre-enhanced markets. Here are some key examples:

76ers to win, Tyrese Maxey to score 20+ points and Paul George to score 20+ points (+275)

Nets to win, Cameron Thomas to score 20+ points and Nicolas Claxton to record 7+ rebounds (+450)

Joel Embiid to score 30+ points, record 5+ assists and 10+ rebounds (+750)

How to Activate bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Take advantage of bet365’s dueling offers before the weekend. Here’s a rundown of how new customers can land a $150 bonus or a $1K Safety Net:

Click here to open bet365’s landing page and begin registration.

to open bet365’s landing page and begin registration. Fill out the required fields to confirm a player’s name, date of birth and more.

Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted.

when prompted. Use one of bet365’s secure payment methods and deposit at least $10.

Select the “Bet $5, Get $150” or the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net before placing a corresponding cash wager.

