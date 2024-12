Tuesday, Dec. 17 EAST Holy Cross 66, Marist 49 SOUTH Old Dominion 75, Howard 58 MIDWEST Evansville 84, Crimson Pride…

Tuesday, Dec. 17

EAST

Holy Cross 66, Marist 49

SOUTH

Old Dominion 75, Howard 58

MIDWEST

Evansville 84, Crimson Pride 52

Loyola Chicago 70, Chicago St. 68, OT

Ohio St. 82, Grand Valley St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Houston 98, MVSU 40

FAR WEST

Hawaii 56, Ark.-Pine Bluff 15

___

