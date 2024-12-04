Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alma 56, Remus Chippewa Hills 44 Bath 48, Portland St Patrick 46 Bay City Western 58, All…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 56, Remus Chippewa Hills 44

Bath 48, Portland St Patrick 46

Bay City Western 58, All Saints (MI) 47

Beverly Hills Groves 76, Warren De La Salle 66

Brown City 49, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 34

Center Line 71, Hazel Park 59

Clarkston 49, Lake Orion 38

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Utica 44

Detroit Universal 58, Westland Universal 30

Eastpointe East Detroit 67, Clawson 25

Fowler 65, Dansville 12

Fraser 64, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 43

Grant 65, Belding 47

Grosse Pointe South 64, Utica Eisenhower 33

Hamtramck 78, Detroit Voyageur 65

Harbor Beach 31, Cass City 30

Lansing Christian 54, Perry 51

Lapeer 74, Ortonville Brandon 38

Macomb Dakota 61, Utica Ford II 59

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 78, Port Huron 51

Madison Heights 36, Warren Mott 29

Madison Heights Lamphere 49, St. Clair Shores South Lake 22

Marysville 43, Sterling Heights 40

Melvindale ABT 58, Detroit Crockett Midtown 28

New Boston Huron 70, Ann Arbor Central Academy 52

Onsted 63, Stockbridge 48

Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Laingsburg 31

Reese 56, Deckerville 47

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 59, Akron-Fairgrove 22

Sandusky 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 29

Shepherd 61, Harrison 40

St Clair 41, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 54, Grosse Pointe North 52

Tol. Rogers, Ohio 55, Bedford 41

Troy 68, Berkley 38

Ubly 62, Bad Axe 57

Vassar 50, Kinde-North Huron 35

Warren Fitzgerald 48, Warren Cousino 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boyne City vs. Gaylord, ccd.

Boyne Falls vs. Atlanta, ppd.

Caro vs. Burton Bendle, ccd.

Clare vs. Pinconning, ccd.

Delton Kellogg vs. Union City, ccd.

East Jordan vs. Bellaire, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Ellsworth vs. Buckley, ccd.

Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Gaylord St Mary, ccd.

Gladwin vs. Sanford-Meridian, ccd.

Hastings vs. Battle Creek Central, ccd.

Leland vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.

Leroy Pine River vs. Morley-Stanwood, ccd.

Mancelona vs. Central Lake, ccd.

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Kingsley, ccd.

Marine City vs. Clinton Township Clintondale, ppd.

Midland Bullock Creek vs. Farwell, ccd.

Onekama vs. Pentwater, ccd.

Plainwell vs. Edwardsburg, ccd.

Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Caseville, ppd.

Saranac vs. Potterville, ccd.

Standish-Sterling Central vs. Beaverton, ccd.

Suttons Bay vs. Mesick, ccd.

