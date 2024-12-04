Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 56, Remus Chippewa Hills 44
Bath 48, Portland St Patrick 46
Bay City Western 58, All Saints (MI) 47
Beverly Hills Groves 76, Warren De La Salle 66
Brown City 49, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 34
Center Line 71, Hazel Park 59
Clarkston 49, Lake Orion 38
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 66, Utica 44
Detroit Universal 58, Westland Universal 30
Eastpointe East Detroit 67, Clawson 25
Fowler 65, Dansville 12
Fraser 64, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 43
Grant 65, Belding 47
Grosse Pointe South 64, Utica Eisenhower 33
Hamtramck 78, Detroit Voyageur 65
Harbor Beach 31, Cass City 30
Lansing Christian 54, Perry 51
Lapeer 74, Ortonville Brandon 38
Macomb Dakota 61, Utica Ford II 59
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 78, Port Huron 51
Madison Heights 36, Warren Mott 29
Madison Heights Lamphere 49, St. Clair Shores South Lake 22
Marysville 43, Sterling Heights 40
Melvindale ABT 58, Detroit Crockett Midtown 28
New Boston Huron 70, Ann Arbor Central Academy 52
Onsted 63, Stockbridge 48
Pewamo-Westphalia 56, Laingsburg 31
Reese 56, Deckerville 47
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 59, Akron-Fairgrove 22
Sandusky 50, Unionville-Sebewaing 29
Shepherd 61, Harrison 40
St Clair 41, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 39
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 54, Grosse Pointe North 52
Tol. Rogers, Ohio 55, Bedford 41
Troy 68, Berkley 38
Ubly 62, Bad Axe 57
Vassar 50, Kinde-North Huron 35
Warren Fitzgerald 48, Warren Cousino 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyne City vs. Gaylord, ccd.
Boyne Falls vs. Atlanta, ppd.
Caro vs. Burton Bendle, ccd.
Clare vs. Pinconning, ccd.
Delton Kellogg vs. Union City, ccd.
East Jordan vs. Bellaire, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Ellsworth vs. Buckley, ccd.
Fife Lake Forest Area vs. Gaylord St Mary, ccd.
Gladwin vs. Sanford-Meridian, ccd.
Hastings vs. Battle Creek Central, ccd.
Leland vs. Grand Traverse Academy, ccd.
Leroy Pine River vs. Morley-Stanwood, ccd.
Mancelona vs. Central Lake, ccd.
Maple City Glen Lake vs. Kingsley, ccd.
Marine City vs. Clinton Township Clintondale, ppd.
Midland Bullock Creek vs. Farwell, ccd.
Onekama vs. Pentwater, ccd.
Plainwell vs. Edwardsburg, ccd.
Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Caseville, ppd.
Saranac vs. Potterville, ccd.
Standish-Sterling Central vs. Beaverton, ccd.
Suttons Bay vs. Mesick, ccd.
