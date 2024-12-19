Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bayside 59, Great Bridge 55 Blue Ridge School 76, Eastern Mennonite 12 Buckingham County 67, Fork Union…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayside 59, Great Bridge 55

Blue Ridge School 76, Eastern Mennonite 12

Buckingham County 67, Fork Union Prep 45

Buffalo Gap 61, Stonewall Jackson 31

C.D. Hylton 51, Osbourn 35

Churchland 59, I. C. Norcom High School 42

Colgan 77, Park View-Sterling 46

Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Bishop O’Connell 56

Cosby 48, Deep Run 38

East Rockingham 59, Page County 39

Eastern Montgomery 37, Grayson County 30

Eastern View 57, Charlottesville 51

Forest Park 57, Battlefield 47

Gainesville 81, Independence 60

George Marshall 52, Mount Vernon 38

Glenvar 77, William Byrd 68

Grafton 77, Tabb 62

Gretna 54, Tunstall 34

Heritage 62, Woodgrove 52

Highland Springs 63, Thomas Dale 46

James Madison 43, Chopticon, Md. 39

K&Q Central 72, Rappahannock 65

Lafayette 59, Jamestown, Mo. 43

Lake Taylor 91, Booker T. Washington 9

Lloyd Bird 83, Manchester 59

Manor High School 65, Norview 51

Maury 76, Granby 71

Monacan 69, Matoaca 58

Narrows 71, Galax 50

New Kent 63, Bruton 61

Orange County 40, Madison County 35

Peninsula Catholic 54, Christchurch 35

Pulaski County 51, Lord Botetourt 47

Reidsville, N.C. 63, Martinsville 42

Salem 41, Radford 40

Stafford 57, Courtland 52

Staunton 54, Alleghany 47

Stone Bridge 74, Loudoun County 52

Tazewell 53, Holston 51

Unicoi County, Tenn. 82, Northwood 38

Warhill 52, Smithfield 48

Washington-Liberty 58, Centreville 51

Waynesboro 56, Rockbridge County 49

York 48, Poquoson 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.