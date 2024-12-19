Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayside 59, Great Bridge 55
Blue Ridge School 76, Eastern Mennonite 12
Buckingham County 67, Fork Union Prep 45
Buffalo Gap 61, Stonewall Jackson 31
C.D. Hylton 51, Osbourn 35
Churchland 59, I. C. Norcom High School 42
Colgan 77, Park View-Sterling 46
Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Bishop O’Connell 56
Cosby 48, Deep Run 38
East Rockingham 59, Page County 39
Eastern Montgomery 37, Grayson County 30
Eastern View 57, Charlottesville 51
Forest Park 57, Battlefield 47
Gainesville 81, Independence 60
George Marshall 52, Mount Vernon 38
Glenvar 77, William Byrd 68
Grafton 77, Tabb 62
Gretna 54, Tunstall 34
Heritage 62, Woodgrove 52
Highland Springs 63, Thomas Dale 46
James Madison 43, Chopticon, Md. 39
K&Q Central 72, Rappahannock 65
Lafayette 59, Jamestown, Mo. 43
Lake Taylor 91, Booker T. Washington 9
Lloyd Bird 83, Manchester 59
Manor High School 65, Norview 51
Maury 76, Granby 71
Monacan 69, Matoaca 58
Narrows 71, Galax 50
New Kent 63, Bruton 61
Orange County 40, Madison County 35
Peninsula Catholic 54, Christchurch 35
Pulaski County 51, Lord Botetourt 47
Reidsville, N.C. 63, Martinsville 42
Salem 41, Radford 40
Stafford 57, Courtland 52
Staunton 54, Alleghany 47
Stone Bridge 74, Loudoun County 52
Tazewell 53, Holston 51
Unicoi County, Tenn. 82, Northwood 38
Warhill 52, Smithfield 48
Washington-Liberty 58, Centreville 51
Waynesboro 56, Rockbridge County 49
York 48, Poquoson 42
