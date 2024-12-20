Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Appomattox 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 42 Armstrong 58, Petersburg 41 C.D. Hylton 36, Osbourn 31 Central – Wise…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 42

Armstrong 58, Petersburg 41

C.D. Hylton 36, Osbourn 31

Central – Wise 65, Union City, Pa. 20

Charles City County High School def. Carver, forfeit

Clarke County 65, Woodstock Central 42

Colonial Forge 40, Mountain View 27

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55, TPLS Christian 49

Culpeper 71, King George 46

Eastside 59, Lee High 44

Evergreen Christian 58, Highland-Warrenton 43

Fauquier 52, Manassas Park 25

Flint Hill 50, Holton Arms, Md. 32

Fort Chiswell 53, Radford 36

Fredericksburg Christian 55, Quantico 6

Grafton 55, New Kent 39

Great Bridge 53, Churchland 17

Hampton 85, Heritage 16

Hanover 46, Deep Run 44, OT

Hayfield 70, John R. Lewis 15

Heritage 50, Briar Woods 31

Independence 42, Annandale 27

James River 53, Amherst County 34

John Handley 53, Sherando 34

Lancaster 53, Northampton 25

Lord Botetourt 73, Station Camp, Tenn. 46

Loudoun Valley 53, Loudoun County 50

Luray 46, Stuarts Draft 43

Magna Vista 53, Chatham 45

Manor High School 63, Lakeland (VA) 38

Massaponax 48, Brooke Point 37

Maury 58, Norfolk Collegiate 35

Menchville 79, Woodside 31

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 64, Christchurch 28

Millbrook 48, Meridian High School 40

Monacan 57, Atlee 36

Nottoway 52, Central of Lunenburg 38

Parry McCluer High School 51, Nelson County 9

Patrick Henry 46, Powhatan 39

Poquoson 57, Smithfield 37

Potomac Falls 51, Broad Run 46

Prince George 57, Douglas Freeman 51, OT

Richlands 51, Twin Valley 28

Riverbend 55, North Stafford 18

Riverheads 44, Stonewall Jackson 20

Seton School 44, Oakcrest 40

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 58, Potomac School 35

Skyline 45, Kettle Run 22

StoneBridge School 37, Oaktree 20

Tabb 47, Bruton 33

Turner Ashby 46, William Monroe 24

Warwick 56, Denbigh 19

Washburn, Tenn. 56, Lebanon 41

Western Branch 55, Bayside 17

William Fleming 47, Milton (GA), Ga. 41

KSA Tournament=

Edison 60, Ossining, N.Y. 44

McLean 46, Erie McDowell, Pa. 36

Nike Tournament Of Champions=

Osbourn Park 53, Fayetteville, Ark. 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.