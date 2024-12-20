Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appomattox 48, Heritage (Lynchburg) 42
Armstrong 58, Petersburg 41
C.D. Hylton 36, Osbourn 31
Central – Wise 65, Union City, Pa. 20
Charles City County High School def. Carver, forfeit
Clarke County 65, Woodstock Central 42
Colonial Forge 40, Mountain View 27
Concord First Assembly, N.C. 55, TPLS Christian 49
Culpeper 71, King George 46
Eastside 59, Lee High 44
Evergreen Christian 58, Highland-Warrenton 43
Fauquier 52, Manassas Park 25
Flint Hill 50, Holton Arms, Md. 32
Fort Chiswell 53, Radford 36
Fredericksburg Christian 55, Quantico 6
Grafton 55, New Kent 39
Great Bridge 53, Churchland 17
Hampton 85, Heritage 16
Hanover 46, Deep Run 44, OT
Hayfield 70, John R. Lewis 15
Heritage 50, Briar Woods 31
Independence 42, Annandale 27
James River 53, Amherst County 34
John Handley 53, Sherando 34
Lancaster 53, Northampton 25
Lord Botetourt 73, Station Camp, Tenn. 46
Loudoun Valley 53, Loudoun County 50
Luray 46, Stuarts Draft 43
Magna Vista 53, Chatham 45
Manor High School 63, Lakeland (VA) 38
Massaponax 48, Brooke Point 37
Maury 58, Norfolk Collegiate 35
Menchville 79, Woodside 31
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 64, Christchurch 28
Millbrook 48, Meridian High School 40
Monacan 57, Atlee 36
Nottoway 52, Central of Lunenburg 38
Parry McCluer High School 51, Nelson County 9
Patrick Henry 46, Powhatan 39
Poquoson 57, Smithfield 37
Potomac Falls 51, Broad Run 46
Prince George 57, Douglas Freeman 51, OT
Richlands 51, Twin Valley 28
Riverbend 55, North Stafford 18
Riverheads 44, Stonewall Jackson 20
Seton School 44, Oakcrest 40
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 58, Potomac School 35
Skyline 45, Kettle Run 22
StoneBridge School 37, Oaktree 20
Tabb 47, Bruton 33
Turner Ashby 46, William Monroe 24
Warwick 56, Denbigh 19
Washburn, Tenn. 56, Lebanon 41
Western Branch 55, Bayside 17
William Fleming 47, Milton (GA), Ga. 41
KSA Tournament=
Edison 60, Ossining, N.Y. 44
McLean 46, Erie McDowell, Pa. 36
Nike Tournament Of Champions=
Osbourn Park 53, Fayetteville, Ark. 48
