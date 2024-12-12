Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blissfield 52, Clinton 48
Bronson 48, Concord 42
Calumet 56, Lake Linden-Hubbell 43
Canton 49, Lake Orion 41
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40
Dearborn 70, Chelsea 67
Dearborn Advanced Tech 64, Dearborn Heights Star 39
Dearborn Edsel Ford 64, Dearborn Fordson 50
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 73, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 36
Detroit Universal 41, Westland Hope 31
Dollar Bay 69, Baraga 49
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 47
Farmington 59, Troy Athens 48
Ferndale University 57, Southfield A&T 56
Grosse Pointe North 66, Roseville 58
Hannahville Indian 74, Rock Mid Peninsula 46
Hemlock 54, Midland Calvary 39
Hillsdale Academy 56, Pittsford 39
Ida 57, Dundee 43
Imlay City 54, Detroit Douglass 52
L’Anse 69, Chassell 60
Lincoln Park 70, Gibraltar Carlson 62
Macomb Dakota 57, Utica Eisenhower 55
New Haven 62, Clinton Township Clintondale 51
North Adams-Jerome 62, Tekonsha 21
North Central 67, Carney-Nadeau 45
North Farmington 54, Auburn Hills Avondale 50
Oak Park 74, Troy 56
Okemos 64, DeWitt 45
Onsted 59, Adrian Madison 34
Ovid-Elsie 65, Durand 51
Oxford 69, Harper Woods 46
Quincy 51, Reading 33
St Clair 56, Marysville 37
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 64, St. Clair Shores South Lake 61
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 59, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50
Taylor Trillium 58, Canton Prep 53
Traverse City West 60, Cadillac 46
Trenton 55, Brownstown Woodhaven 50
Union City 50, Vermontville Maple Valley 44
Waldron 57, Jackson Christian 46
Warren Woods Tower 57, Fraser 45
Yale 45, Richmond 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bangor vs. Decatur, ccd.
Battle Creek Central vs. Richland Gull Lake, ccd.
Bellaire vs. Central Lake, ccd.
Bloomingdale vs. Comstock, ccd.
Camden-Frontier vs. Litchfield, ccd.
Cedarville vs. Wolverine, ccd.
Climax-Scotts vs. Calhoun Christian, ccd.
Fennville vs. Bridgman, ccd.
Fife Lake Forest Area vs. East Jordan, ccd.
Frankel vs. Lutheran Westland, ppd.
Gaylord St Mary vs. Mancelona, ccd.
Gaylord vs. Alpena, ccd.
Grand Rapids Northview vs. Muskegon Mona Shores, ccd.
Hopkins vs. Grand River, ccd.
Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Central Lake, ppd.
Kalamazoo Central vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, ccd.
Lansing Everett vs. East Lansing, ccd.
Lincoln-Alcona vs. Posen, ccd.
Manistique vs. Gladstone, ccd.
Marcellus vs. Centreville, ccd.
North Muskegon vs. Hesperia, ccd.
Rogers City vs. Hale, ccd.
Springport vs. Stockbridge, ccd.
St Joseph vs. Mattawan, ccd.
White Pigeon vs. Cassopolis, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
