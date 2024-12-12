Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Blissfield 52, Clinton 48 Bronson 48, Concord 42 Calumet 56, Lake Linden-Hubbell 43 Canton 49, Lake Orion…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blissfield 52, Clinton 48

Bronson 48, Concord 42

Calumet 56, Lake Linden-Hubbell 43

Canton 49, Lake Orion 41

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 63, Sterling Heights Stevenson 40

Dearborn 70, Chelsea 67

Dearborn Advanced Tech 64, Dearborn Heights Star 39

Dearborn Edsel Ford 64, Dearborn Fordson 50

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 73, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 36

Detroit Universal 41, Westland Hope 31

Dollar Bay 69, Baraga 49

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 48, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 47

Farmington 59, Troy Athens 48

Ferndale University 57, Southfield A&T 56

Grosse Pointe North 66, Roseville 58

Hannahville Indian 74, Rock Mid Peninsula 46

Hemlock 54, Midland Calvary 39

Hillsdale Academy 56, Pittsford 39

Ida 57, Dundee 43

Imlay City 54, Detroit Douglass 52

L’Anse 69, Chassell 60

Lincoln Park 70, Gibraltar Carlson 62

Macomb Dakota 57, Utica Eisenhower 55

New Haven 62, Clinton Township Clintondale 51

North Adams-Jerome 62, Tekonsha 21

North Central 67, Carney-Nadeau 45

North Farmington 54, Auburn Hills Avondale 50

Oak Park 74, Troy 56

Okemos 64, DeWitt 45

Onsted 59, Adrian Madison 34

Ovid-Elsie 65, Durand 51

Oxford 69, Harper Woods 46

Quincy 51, Reading 33

St Clair 56, Marysville 37

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 64, St. Clair Shores South Lake 61

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 59, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 50

Taylor Trillium 58, Canton Prep 53

Traverse City West 60, Cadillac 46

Trenton 55, Brownstown Woodhaven 50

Union City 50, Vermontville Maple Valley 44

Waldron 57, Jackson Christian 46

Warren Woods Tower 57, Fraser 45

Yale 45, Richmond 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bangor vs. Decatur, ccd.

Battle Creek Central vs. Richland Gull Lake, ccd.

Bellaire vs. Central Lake, ccd.

Bloomingdale vs. Comstock, ccd.

Camden-Frontier vs. Litchfield, ccd.

Cedarville vs. Wolverine, ccd.

Climax-Scotts vs. Calhoun Christian, ccd.

Fennville vs. Bridgman, ccd.

Fife Lake Forest Area vs. East Jordan, ccd.

Frankel vs. Lutheran Westland, ppd.

Gaylord St Mary vs. Mancelona, ccd.

Gaylord vs. Alpena, ccd.

Grand Rapids Northview vs. Muskegon Mona Shores, ccd.

Hopkins vs. Grand River, ccd.

Johannesburg-Lewiston vs. Central Lake, ppd.

Kalamazoo Central vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix, ccd.

Lansing Everett vs. East Lansing, ccd.

Lincoln-Alcona vs. Posen, ccd.

Manistique vs. Gladstone, ccd.

Marcellus vs. Centreville, ccd.

North Muskegon vs. Hesperia, ccd.

Rogers City vs. Hale, ccd.

Springport vs. Stockbridge, ccd.

St Joseph vs. Mattawan, ccd.

White Pigeon vs. Cassopolis, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.