Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Cuba, N.M. 79, Monument Valley 16 Layton 87, Northridge 52 Monticello 46, West Grand, Colo. 25 Olympus…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cuba, N.M. 79, Monument Valley 16

Layton 87, Northridge 52

Monticello 46, West Grand, Colo. 25

Olympus 70, Woods Cross 38

Page, Ariz. 56, Parowan 49

Pine Hill, N.M. 52, Whitehorse 46

Stansbury 70, Tooele 54

Bear River Winter Classic=

Uintah 74, St. Joseph 33

Coach Tueller Basketball Tournament=

Mountain Crest 61, Minico, Idaho 40

Ridgeline 52, Judge Memorial 51

Sky View 47, Twin Falls, Idaho 45

Coach Walker Holiday Classic=

Cedar City 62, Riverton 58

Timpanogos 52, Snow Canyon 49

Westlake 72, Maple Mountain 44

Tournament of Champions=

American Fork 51, Rocky Mountain, Idaho 49

Herriman 66, Lone Peak 60

Tournament Of Champions=

Cottonwood 65, Provo 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.