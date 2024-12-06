Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cuba, N.M. 79, Monument Valley 16
Layton 87, Northridge 52
Monticello 46, West Grand, Colo. 25
Olympus 70, Woods Cross 38
Page, Ariz. 56, Parowan 49
Pine Hill, N.M. 52, Whitehorse 46
Stansbury 70, Tooele 54
Bear River Winter Classic=
Uintah 74, St. Joseph 33
Coach Tueller Basketball Tournament=
Mountain Crest 61, Minico, Idaho 40
Ridgeline 52, Judge Memorial 51
Sky View 47, Twin Falls, Idaho 45
Coach Walker Holiday Classic=
Cedar City 62, Riverton 58
Timpanogos 52, Snow Canyon 49
Westlake 72, Maple Mountain 44
Tournament of Champions=
American Fork 51, Rocky Mountain, Idaho 49
Herriman 66, Lone Peak 60
Tournament Of Champions=
Cottonwood 65, Provo 52
