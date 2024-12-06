Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 38, Lenawee Christian 28
Allen Park 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 11
Armada 72, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46
Austin Catholic 55, Westland Hope 24
Bellaire 40, Ellsworth 37
Belleville 88, Ann Arbor Pioneer 18
Birmingham Seaholm 62, Novi 38
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 68, Waterford Oakside 3
Brown City 42, Peck 16
Center Line 43, Warren Lincoln 35
Clawson 61, Madison Heights 20
Clinton 56, Britton-Deerfield 33
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Port Huron 38
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 75, Mackinaw City 20
Croswell-Lexington 49, Deckerville 39
Crystal Falls Forest Park 55, Norway 50
Dearborn Fordson 40, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19
Detroit Cass Tech 74, Detroit Southeastern 12
Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Northwestern 18
Detroit King 52, Detroit East English 13
Detroit Pershing 49, Detroit Osborn 40
Farwell 29, Pinconning 27
Ferndale 77, Redford Thurston 17
Fowler 62, Alma 32
Frankel 49, Ann Arbor Steiner 21
Fraser 51, Macomb Dakota 41
Gladstone 51, Ishpeming Westwood 38
Grosse Pointe North 46, Utica 44
Grosse Pointe South 45, Romeo 36
Hancock 46, Ontonagon 21
Hillsdale 47, Sand Creek 38
Hudson 55, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 40
Ida 46, Whiteford 28
Iron Mountain 77, North Central 52
Ishpeming 67, Painesdale Jeffers 36
Marine City 40, New Haven 19
Memphis 36, Vassar 25
Michigan Center 54, Jackson 10
Morenci 40, Onsted 15
Napoleon 49, Union City 35
New Boston Huron 61, Taylor 20
Newport Jefferson 46, Erie-Mason 43
Niles Brandywine 59, Buchanan 26
North Farmington 34, Farmington 31
Oxford 48, Imlay City 14
Petoskey 52, Alpena 48
Pickford 42, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 37
Plymouth 41, Flat Rock 36
Plymouth Christian 53, Liggett 47
Port Huron Northern 53, Warren Cousino 40
Portage Central 60, Portage Northern 20
Reading 46, Homer 40
Roseville 58, Clinton Township Clintondale 16
Royal Oak 45, Royal Oak Shrine 29
Sanford-Meridian 71, St. Louis (MI) 23
Sault Ste Marie 50, Escanaba 42
Southgate Anderson 43, Gabriel Richard Catholic 26
St Clair 68, Eastpointe East Detroit 29
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 34, Marysville 15
St. Clair Shores South Lake 64, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 37
Standish-Sterling Central 43, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 25
Stephenson 35, Carney-Nadeau 33
Stockbridge 46, Dansville 11
Summerfield 40, Dundee 14
Taylor Prep 52, Merritt 27
Utica Eisenhower 52, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 25
Utica Ford II 54, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 33
Warren Woods Tower 37, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 25
Westland John Glenn 29, Melvindale 19
Williamston 47, Mason 23
Yale 51, Macomb Lutheran North 24
Westside Winter Jam=
Detroit Westside Christian 35, St. Mary’s, Ore. 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Fairgrove vs. Kinde-North Huron, ccd.
Algonac vs. Burton Bentley, ccd.
Allegan vs. Bridgman, ccd.
Baldwin vs. Pentwater, ccd.
Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.
Beaverton vs. Harrison, ccd.
Benton Harbor vs. Dowagiac Union, ppd. to Dec 10th.
Bloomingdale vs. Eau Claire, ccd.
Canton Prep vs. Hope Of Detroit, ppd.
Cass City vs. Freeland, ccd.
Centreville vs. Bronson, ppd.
Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy vs. Calhoun Christian, ppd.
Holton vs. Muskegon Catholic, ppd.
Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Mattawan, ccd.
L’Anse vs. Calumet, ccd.
Lake Leelanau St Mary vs. Suttons Bay, ppd.
Lapeer vs. Pontiac Notre Dame, ccd.
Lawrence vs. St. Joseph OLL, ccd.
Leslie vs. Webberville, ccd.
Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.
Marion vs. Bear Lake, ccd.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Buckley, ccd.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Lake City, ccd.
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. St Charles, ccd.
Owendale-Gagetown vs. Michigan Deaf, ccd.
Reese vs. Harbor Beach, ccd.
Richland Gull Lake vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, ccd.
Sandusky vs. Bad Axe, ppd.
Shelby vs. White Cloud, ccd.
Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, ccd.
Springport vs. Coldwater Pansophia, ccd.
St Joseph vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, ccd.
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. New Buffalo, ccd.
Traverse City Christian vs. Alanson, ccd.
Vermontville Maple Valley vs. Saranac, ccd.
Walkerville vs. Mason County Eastern, ccd.
Western Michigan Christian vs. Whitehall, ccd.
Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Grand River, ccd.
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Belding, ccd.
