Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 38, Lenawee Christian 28

Allen Park 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 11

Armada 72, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 46

Austin Catholic 55, Westland Hope 24

Bellaire 40, Ellsworth 37

Belleville 88, Ann Arbor Pioneer 18

Birmingham Seaholm 62, Novi 38

Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 68, Waterford Oakside 3

Brown City 42, Peck 16

Center Line 43, Warren Lincoln 35

Clawson 61, Madison Heights 20

Clinton 56, Britton-Deerfield 33

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Port Huron 38

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 75, Mackinaw City 20

Croswell-Lexington 49, Deckerville 39

Crystal Falls Forest Park 55, Norway 50

Dearborn Fordson 40, Dearborn Edsel Ford 19

Detroit Cass Tech 74, Detroit Southeastern 12

Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Northwestern 18

Detroit King 52, Detroit East English 13

Detroit Pershing 49, Detroit Osborn 40

Farwell 29, Pinconning 27

Ferndale 77, Redford Thurston 17

Fowler 62, Alma 32

Frankel 49, Ann Arbor Steiner 21

Fraser 51, Macomb Dakota 41

Gladstone 51, Ishpeming Westwood 38

Grosse Pointe North 46, Utica 44

Grosse Pointe South 45, Romeo 36

Hancock 46, Ontonagon 21

Hillsdale 47, Sand Creek 38

Hudson 55, Gorham Fayette, Ohio 40

Ida 46, Whiteford 28

Iron Mountain 77, North Central 52

Ishpeming 67, Painesdale Jeffers 36

Marine City 40, New Haven 19

Memphis 36, Vassar 25

Michigan Center 54, Jackson 10

Morenci 40, Onsted 15

Napoleon 49, Union City 35

New Boston Huron 61, Taylor 20

Newport Jefferson 46, Erie-Mason 43

Niles Brandywine 59, Buchanan 26

North Farmington 34, Farmington 31

Oxford 48, Imlay City 14

Petoskey 52, Alpena 48

Pickford 42, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 37

Plymouth 41, Flat Rock 36

Plymouth Christian 53, Liggett 47

Port Huron Northern 53, Warren Cousino 40

Portage Central 60, Portage Northern 20

Reading 46, Homer 40

Roseville 58, Clinton Township Clintondale 16

Royal Oak 45, Royal Oak Shrine 29

Sanford-Meridian 71, St. Louis (MI) 23

Sault Ste Marie 50, Escanaba 42

Southgate Anderson 43, Gabriel Richard Catholic 26

St Clair 68, Eastpointe East Detroit 29

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 34, Marysville 15

St. Clair Shores South Lake 64, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 37

Standish-Sterling Central 43, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 25

Stephenson 35, Carney-Nadeau 33

Stockbridge 46, Dansville 11

Summerfield 40, Dundee 14

Taylor Prep 52, Merritt 27

Utica Eisenhower 52, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 25

Utica Ford II 54, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 33

Warren Woods Tower 37, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 25

Westland John Glenn 29, Melvindale 19

Williamston 47, Mason 23

Yale 51, Macomb Lutheran North 24

Westside Winter Jam=

Detroit Westside Christian 35, St. Mary’s, Ore. 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Fairgrove vs. Kinde-North Huron, ccd.

Algonac vs. Burton Bentley, ccd.

Allegan vs. Bridgman, ccd.

Baldwin vs. Pentwater, ccd.

Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.

Beaverton vs. Harrison, ccd.

Benton Harbor vs. Dowagiac Union, ppd. to Dec 10th.

Bloomingdale vs. Eau Claire, ccd.

Canton Prep vs. Hope Of Detroit, ppd.

Cass City vs. Freeland, ccd.

Centreville vs. Bronson, ppd.

Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy vs. Calhoun Christian, ppd.

Holton vs. Muskegon Catholic, ppd.

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix vs. Mattawan, ccd.

L’Anse vs. Calumet, ccd.

Lake Leelanau St Mary vs. Suttons Bay, ppd.

Lapeer vs. Pontiac Notre Dame, ccd.

Lawrence vs. St. Joseph OLL, ccd.

Leslie vs. Webberville, ccd.

Marine City Cardinal Mooney vs. Kimball New Life Christian, ccd.

Marion vs. Bear Lake, ccd.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Buckley, ccd.

McBain Northern Michigan Christian vs. Lake City, ccd.

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart vs. St Charles, ccd.

Owendale-Gagetown vs. Michigan Deaf, ccd.

Reese vs. Harbor Beach, ccd.

Richland Gull Lake vs. Battle Creek Lakeview, ccd.

Sandusky vs. Bad Axe, ppd.

Shelby vs. White Cloud, ccd.

Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, ccd.

Springport vs. Coldwater Pansophia, ccd.

St Joseph vs. Stevensville Lakeshore, ccd.

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran vs. New Buffalo, ccd.

Traverse City Christian vs. Alanson, ccd.

Vermontville Maple Valley vs. Saranac, ccd.

Walkerville vs. Mason County Eastern, ccd.

Western Michigan Christian vs. Whitehall, ccd.

Wyoming Godwin Heights vs. Grand River, ccd.

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian vs. Belding, ccd.

