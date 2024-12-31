Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 1

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, Jan. 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Miami at Boston College
CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Wofford
2 p.m.
ACCN — California at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — UConn at DePaul
4 p.m.
ACCN — Stanford at Clemson
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at UCLA
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta
ESPN2 — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta (Command Center)
ESPNU — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta (SkyCast)
SECN — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta (SkyCast)
5 p.m.
ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif.
ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif. (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)
ESPNEWS — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif. (SkyCast)
ESPNU — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center)
8:45 p.m.
ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans
ESPN2 — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans (Command Center)
ESPNU — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans (SkyCast)
SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans (SkyCast)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One: Wrexham AFC at Barnsley
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds
7 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.