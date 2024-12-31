Sports on TV for Wednesday, Jan. 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, Jan. 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) Noon ACCN — Miami at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, Jan. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Miami at Boston College

CBSSN — UNC-Greensboro at Wofford

2 p.m.

ACCN — California at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — UConn at DePaul

4 p.m.

ACCN — Stanford at Clemson

6 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at UCLA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta

ESPN2 — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta (Command Center)

ESPNU — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta (SkyCast)

SECN — The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona St., CFP Quarterfinal, Atlanta (SkyCast)

5 p.m.

ESPN — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN2 — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif. (Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show)

ESPNEWS — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif. (SkyCast)

ESPNU — The Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Oregon, CFP Quarterfinal, Pasadena, Calif. (Command Center)

8:45 p.m.

ESPN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans

ESPN2 — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans (Command Center)

ESPNU — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans (SkyCast)

SECN — The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia, CFP Quarterfinal, New Orleans (SkyCast)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — New Jersey at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

CBSSN — English League One: Wrexham AFC at Barnsley

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Quarterfinals; Brisbane-ATP/WTA, Hong Kong-ATP, Auckland-WTA Early Rounds

