NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (51½) Green Bay Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ 3½ (51½) Green Bay

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 12½ 12½ (45½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 7½ 6½ (46½) Las Vegas at TENNESSEE 1½ 3½ (39½) Jacksonville at MINNESOTA 4½ 5½ (46½) Atlanta at MIAMI 5½ 6½ (44½) NY Jets at PITTSBURGH 6½ 6½ (44½) Cleveland New Orleans 3 3½ (41½) at NY GIANTS at ARIZONA 1½ 2½ (44½) Seattle Buffalo 3½ 4½ (49½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 5½ 3½ (44½) Chicago at KANSAS CITY 4½ 3½ (42½) LA Chargers

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cincinnati 6½ 5½ (49½) at DALLAS

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE STATE 1½ 4½ (57½) Western Kentucky Tulane 3½ 5½ (45½) at ARMY at BOISE STATE 4½ 3½ (57½) UNLV

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ARIZONA STATE 1½ 2½ (49½) Iowa State at MIAMI (OH) 1½ 1½ (44½) Ohio at TEXAS 1½ 2½ (49½) Georgia at LOUISIANA 3½ 5½ (56½) Marshall at OREGON 3½ 3½ (50½) Penn State at SMU 1½ 2½ (55½) Clemson

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 11 (233) at WASHINGTON at CLEVELAND 4 (235½) Denver Oklahoma City 9½ (225) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 15½ (217½) Charlotte at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Phoenix at MEMPHIS 4 (244) Sacramento at SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Chicago at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at LIPSCOMB 14½ Southeast Missouri State Purdue Fort Wayne 8½ at DETROIT MERCY at SOUTHERN MISS 1½ Alabama State at PENN STATE 1½ Purdue at OAKLAND 1½ Wright State Samford 7½ at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE at TCU 1½ Xavier Drake 10½ at VALPARAISO at ARKANSAS STATE 16½ Jackson State at MILWAUKEE 7½ Cleveland State at UC DAVIS 1½ Cal Poly at CSU NORTHRIDGE 5½ UC Riverside at CSU FULLERTON 6½ Long Beach State at UC IRVINE 15½ CSU Bakersfield at UCSB 1½ UCSD at SAN FRANCISCO 9½ Saint Louis

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -280 San Jose +225 Florida -170 at PHILADELPHIA +140 at OTTAWA -182 Detroit +150 Winnipeg -146 at BUFFALO +122 Nashville -156 at MONTREAL +130 at CAROLINA -150 Colorado +125 at N.Y ISLANDERS -128 Seattle +106 at CALGARY -128 St. Louis +106 at EDMONTON -260 Columbus +210

