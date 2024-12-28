Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bangor Christian 48, Jonesport-Beals 31 Calais 52, Sumner Memorial 40 Caribou 69, Washington Academy 30 Central 52,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor Christian 48, Jonesport-Beals 31

Calais 52, Sumner Memorial 40

Caribou 69, Washington Academy 30

Central 52, Bucksport 29

Cony 54, Camden Hills Regional 47

Dirigo 48, North Yarmouth Academy 47

Fort Kent Community 61, Katahdin 36

Massabesic 35, Portland 24

Mattanawcook Academy 36, Dexter Regional 21

Monmouth Academy 41, Waynflete 22

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 71, Brunswick 25

Penquis Valley 53, Greenville 25

Poland Regional/Whittier 56, Mount View 47

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 40, Wells 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

