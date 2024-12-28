Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor Christian 48, Jonesport-Beals 31
Calais 52, Sumner Memorial 40
Caribou 69, Washington Academy 30
Central 52, Bucksport 29
Cony 54, Camden Hills Regional 47
Dirigo 48, North Yarmouth Academy 47
Fort Kent Community 61, Katahdin 36
Massabesic 35, Portland 24
Mattanawcook Academy 36, Dexter Regional 21
Monmouth Academy 41, Waynflete 22
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 71, Brunswick 25
Penquis Valley 53, Greenville 25
Poland Regional/Whittier 56, Mount View 47
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 40, Wells 35
