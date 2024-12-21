Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Berrien Springs 54, Concord, Ind. 42 Berrien Springs 54, Elkhart Christian, Ind. 42 Birmingham Brother Rice 77,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berrien Springs 54, Concord, Ind. 42

Berrien Springs 54, Elkhart Christian, Ind. 42

Birmingham Brother Rice 77, East Kentwood 58

Burton Bendle 64, Hazel Park 60

Byron Center 65, Warren Lincoln 63

Byron Center South Christian 70, Frankfort 29

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 43, Brighton 27

Detroit Central 82, Waterford Kettering 68

Detroit UD Jesuit 65, Clarkston 52

Elk Rapids 46, Traverse City St Francis 31

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 41

Grand Rapids Christian 70, Frankfort 29

Grand Rapids Covenant 34, Coldwater 32

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61, Big Rapids 53

Hanover-Horton 47, Concord 30

Kalamazoo Hackett 64, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 50

Kingsford 48, Jackson 29

Manistee 51, Shelby 43

Mattawan 58, Elkhart Central, Ind. 56

Mattawan 58, Elkhart, Ind. 56

Mishawaka Marian, Ind. 72, Niles 50

Mount Pleasant 46, Shepherd 38

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, Beal City 42

Muskegon 69, East Lansing 65

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 51, Rockford 44

Paw Paw 54, Culver Academy, Ind. 44

Pontiac Notre Dame 68, Brownstown Woodhaven 46

Port Huron Northern 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 48

S. Bend Riley, Ind. 68, Portage Central 53

S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 92, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27

S. Bend Washington, Ind. 78, Benton Harbor 67

Saginaw Nouvel 47, Beecher 29

Saginaw United 79, Romulus 26

Schoolcraft 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48

South Lyon East 66, Pontiac 63

St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Southwestern 14

Summerfield 68, Monroe 50

Waterford Mott 59, Grand Blanc 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.