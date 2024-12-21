Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berrien Springs 54, Concord, Ind. 42
Berrien Springs 54, Elkhart Christian, Ind. 42
Birmingham Brother Rice 77, East Kentwood 58
Burton Bendle 64, Hazel Park 60
Byron Center 65, Warren Lincoln 63
Byron Center South Christian 70, Frankfort 29
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 43, Brighton 27
Detroit Central 82, Waterford Kettering 68
Detroit UD Jesuit 65, Clarkston 52
Elk Rapids 46, Traverse City St Francis 31
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44, Muskegon Mona Shores 41
Grand Rapids Christian 70, Frankfort 29
Grand Rapids Covenant 34, Coldwater 32
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 61, Big Rapids 53
Hanover-Horton 47, Concord 30
Kalamazoo Hackett 64, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 50
Kingsford 48, Jackson 29
Manistee 51, Shelby 43
Mattawan 58, Elkhart Central, Ind. 56
Mattawan 58, Elkhart, Ind. 56
Mishawaka Marian, Ind. 72, Niles 50
Mount Pleasant 46, Shepherd 38
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 53, Beal City 42
Muskegon 69, East Lansing 65
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 51, Rockford 44
Paw Paw 54, Culver Academy, Ind. 44
Pontiac Notre Dame 68, Brownstown Woodhaven 46
Port Huron Northern 56, Ann Arbor Skyline 48
S. Bend Riley, Ind. 68, Portage Central 53
S. Bend St. Joseph’s, Ind. 92, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 27
S. Bend Washington, Ind. 78, Benton Harbor 67
Saginaw Nouvel 47, Beecher 29
Saginaw United 79, Romulus 26
Schoolcraft 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 48
South Lyon East 66, Pontiac 63
St. Clair Shores South Lake 56, Southwestern 14
Summerfield 68, Monroe 50
Waterford Mott 59, Grand Blanc 51
