Rock Lobsters’ home opener put on ice after new Athens arena fails to receive occupancy permit

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The first home game for the Athens Rock Lobsters was put on ice when the minor league hockey team’s new arena failed to receive its occupancy permit.

After playing its first 11 games on the road, the Federal Prospects Hockey League expansion team was set to make its home debut at 5,500-seat Akins Ford Arena on Friday night.

But the game against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, as well as a Saturday night rematch between the teams, had to be postponed.

In the hasty rush to complete the arena, the fire system has not been fully tested, Athens-Clarke County Fire Marshal Rick Vaughn told the Athens Banner-Herald. That led to the denial of an occupancy permit.

Other events in the new arena, including a Dec. 14 concert by the B-52s, are also up in the air until the building receives the necessary approval. The Rock Lobsters took their name from one of the B-52s’ best-known songs.

“This is an enormous disappointment for our organization, our players, and most importantly, our fans,” Rock Lobsters co-owners Barry Cohen and Nancy Peters said in a statement. “We placed our trust in the promises made regarding the completion of Akins Ford Arena. To see this delay impact our ability to deliver on our vision for hockey in Athens is incredibly disheartening. We were ready to make history tonight, and instead, we are left with unanswered questions and unfulfilled promises.”

Vaughn said the inspection and testing of the fire-alarm system is a complex process.

“It’s complicated and as large as this facility is, it takes hours and hours to fully test the system,” he said. “Our main concern, and I know the Classic Center and (contractor) J.E. Dunn’s main concern, is life safety and unfortunately at this time, life safety is not where it needs to be.”

