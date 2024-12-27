GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Thrive Charter 57, George School, Pa. 48 Allentown 44, Timber Creek 37 Atlantic City 66, Hammonton 53…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Thrive Charter 57, George School, Pa. 48

Allentown 44, Timber Creek 37

Atlantic City 66, Hammonton 53

Audubon 59, Cedar Creek 21

Barnegat 54, St. Dominic 28

Becton 57, Garfield 16

Belvidere 40, Montgomery 38

Bernards 58, Governor Livingston 33

Bordentown 37, Nottingham 22

Bound Brook 57, Columbia 41

Bridgeton 54, Salem 24

Butler 36, Sussex Tech 31

Caldwell 56, Cedar Grove 11

Camden 49, Camden Academy Charter High School 23

Camden Tech 40, Salem County Vo-Tech 16

Chatham 52, Oak Knoll 40

Cherry Hill East 57, Woodstown 45

Cinnaminson 56, Clearview Regional 36

Clayton 49, Willingboro 28

Cliffside Park 47, Bergenfield 35

Cumberland Regional 43, Cape May Tech 33

DePaul Catholic High School 45, Bloomfield 20

Delaware Valley Regional 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30

Demarest 41, Mahwah 33

Eastern 56, Sterling 14

Eastern Christian 48, Manchester Regional 19

Elizabeth 67, Newark Lab 6

Elmwood Park 55, Irvington 25

Emerson 60, Leonia 35

Emmaus, Pa. 53, Phillipsburg 10

Ferris 39, CAPS Central 29

Florence 44, Burlington Township 28

Gloucester Tech 49, Atlantic Tech 38

Hackensack 56, Rahway 26

Hackettstown 46, Whippany Park 45

Haddon Heights 58, Highland 13

Haddon Township 46, Pennsauken 39

Haddonfield 60, Moorestown Friends 14

Hanover Park 40, Boonton 9

Hawthorne 45, Passaic Charter 6

Hightstown 49, Princeton Day 18

Hillsborough 69, Ewing 41

Holy Cross Prep 55, Vineland 43

Holy Spirit 50, Pennington 31

Hunterdon Central 49, Hopewell Valley Central 16

Indian Hills 47, Saddle Brook 21

Jefferson 53, Wayne Valley 34

Keansburg 49, South River 10

Kearny 51, Weehawken 24

Kingsway 31, Seneca 30

Kittatinny 55, Mount Olive 24

Lacey 46, Point Pleasant Beach 34

Lawrence 46, Pemberton 39

Lenape Valley 38, Hopatcong 7

Livingston 59, Hoboken 27

Lodi 50, Ridgefield 17

Long Branch 48, Ocean Township 45

Lyndhurst 47, Midland Park 40

Madison 58, Cranford 46

McNair 35, Hillside 30

Memorial 28, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 23

Mendham 57, West Milford 52

Metuchen 57, Brearley 44

Middletown North 45, Central Regional 35

Middletown South 46, Manchester 33

Middle Township 48, Cherry Hill West 43

Monmouth 53, Jackson Liberty 16

Monroe 49, South Plainfield 39

Montville 50, Wayne Hills 24

Moorestown 51, Cherokee 43

Morris Catholic 60, Saddle River Day 42

Morris Hills 60, Orange 36

Morris Knolls 61, Johnson 36

Morris Tech 43, North Warren 22

Morristown-Beard 50, Iselin Kennedy 34

Mountain Lakes 35, Roxbury 27

Mt. St. Dominic 55, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 36

New Brunswick 37, East Brunswick Magnet 14

New Egypt 29, Pinelands Regional 21

New Providence 41, West Morris 36

Newark Tech 49, West Caldwell Tech 18

Newton 30, Parsippany Hills 25

Northern Burlington 61, Lindenwold 17

Northern Highlands 41, Dumont 38

Notre Dame (NJ) 64, Medford Tech 15

Nutley 60, Dwight-Morrow 17

Old Bridge 46, Woodbridge 38

Paramus 55, New Milford 33

Parsippany 27, Kinnelon 24

Pascack Hills 52, Harrison 32

Passaic Tech 37, Montclair 27

Passaic Valley 51, Clifton 31

Payne Tech 61, East Orange 39

Penns Grove 41, Deptford 24

Pennsbury, Pa. 60, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20

Pennsville Memorial 69, Buena Regional 20

Perth Amboy 65, Keyport 29

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy, Pa. 35, King’s Christian 26

Plainfield 48, Immaculata 45

Pleasantville 43, Mastery Charter 41

Pompton Lakes 46, Bogota 28

Princeton 57, Hamilton West 36

Ramapo 54, Fair Lawn 21

Ramsey 63, Pequannock 37

Rancocas Valley 60, Delran 41

Randolph 53, Ridge 35

Red Bank Catholic 59, Olmsted Falls, Ohio 23

Ridgewood 56, Tenafly 40

Robbinsville 47, North Brunswick 42

Roselle Catholic 54, Lincoln 15

Roselle Park 61, Carteret 57

Sayreville 51, Matawan 32

Science Park 47, Newark Central 43

Snyder 56, Millburn 46

South Amboy 29, Henry Hudson 24

South Brunswick 47, North Hunterdon 30

Sparta 51, Villa Walsh 35

Spotswood 38, Colonia 22

St. Elizabeth 38, Wallkill Valley 29

St. Elizabeth, Del. 55, Our Lady of Mercy 44

Summit 51, Linden 41

Toms River South 41, Brick Memorial 34

Triton 62, Overbrook 20

Union 59, North Bergen 34

Union Catholic 87, Timothy Christian 54

University 67, Arts 22

Vernon 45, High Point 26

Voorhees 44, Warren Hills 23

Washington Township 34, West Deptford 28

West Chester Henderson, Pa. 44, Steinert 34

West Deptford 55, Vineland 43

West Essex 41, Verona 29

West Orange 53, Teaneck 48

Westfield 39, Freehold Township 32

Wildwood 64, Central Bucks South, Pa. 45

Williamstown 42, Shawnee 39

Wood-Ridge 46, Paterson Charter 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.