GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Thrive Charter 57, George School, Pa. 48
Allentown 44, Timber Creek 37
Atlantic City 66, Hammonton 53
Audubon 59, Cedar Creek 21
Barnegat 54, St. Dominic 28
Becton 57, Garfield 16
Belvidere 40, Montgomery 38
Bernards 58, Governor Livingston 33
Bordentown 37, Nottingham 22
Bound Brook 57, Columbia 41
Bridgeton 54, Salem 24
Butler 36, Sussex Tech 31
Caldwell 56, Cedar Grove 11
Camden 49, Camden Academy Charter High School 23
Camden Tech 40, Salem County Vo-Tech 16
Chatham 52, Oak Knoll 40
Cherry Hill East 57, Woodstown 45
Cinnaminson 56, Clearview Regional 36
Clayton 49, Willingboro 28
Cliffside Park 47, Bergenfield 35
Cumberland Regional 43, Cape May Tech 33
DePaul Catholic High School 45, Bloomfield 20
Delaware Valley Regional 62, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 30
Demarest 41, Mahwah 33
Eastern 56, Sterling 14
Eastern Christian 48, Manchester Regional 19
Elizabeth 67, Newark Lab 6
Elmwood Park 55, Irvington 25
Emerson 60, Leonia 35
Emmaus, Pa. 53, Phillipsburg 10
Ferris 39, CAPS Central 29
Florence 44, Burlington Township 28
Gloucester Tech 49, Atlantic Tech 38
Hackensack 56, Rahway 26
Hackettstown 46, Whippany Park 45
Haddon Heights 58, Highland 13
Haddon Township 46, Pennsauken 39
Haddonfield 60, Moorestown Friends 14
Hanover Park 40, Boonton 9
Hawthorne 45, Passaic Charter 6
Hightstown 49, Princeton Day 18
Hillsborough 69, Ewing 41
Holy Cross Prep 55, Vineland 43
Holy Spirit 50, Pennington 31
Hunterdon Central 49, Hopewell Valley Central 16
Indian Hills 47, Saddle Brook 21
Jefferson 53, Wayne Valley 34
Keansburg 49, South River 10
Kearny 51, Weehawken 24
Kingsway 31, Seneca 30
Kittatinny 55, Mount Olive 24
Lacey 46, Point Pleasant Beach 34
Lawrence 46, Pemberton 39
Lenape Valley 38, Hopatcong 7
Livingston 59, Hoboken 27
Lodi 50, Ridgefield 17
Long Branch 48, Ocean Township 45
Lyndhurst 47, Midland Park 40
Madison 58, Cranford 46
McNair 35, Hillside 30
Memorial 28, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 23
Mendham 57, West Milford 52
Metuchen 57, Brearley 44
Middletown North 45, Central Regional 35
Middletown South 46, Manchester 33
Middle Township 48, Cherry Hill West 43
Monmouth 53, Jackson Liberty 16
Monroe 49, South Plainfield 39
Montville 50, Wayne Hills 24
Moorestown 51, Cherokee 43
Morris Catholic 60, Saddle River Day 42
Morris Hills 60, Orange 36
Morris Knolls 61, Johnson 36
Morris Tech 43, North Warren 22
Morristown-Beard 50, Iselin Kennedy 34
Mountain Lakes 35, Roxbury 27
Mt. St. Dominic 55, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 36
New Brunswick 37, East Brunswick Magnet 14
New Egypt 29, Pinelands Regional 21
New Providence 41, West Morris 36
Newark Tech 49, West Caldwell Tech 18
Newton 30, Parsippany Hills 25
Northern Burlington 61, Lindenwold 17
Northern Highlands 41, Dumont 38
Notre Dame (NJ) 64, Medford Tech 15
Nutley 60, Dwight-Morrow 17
Old Bridge 46, Woodbridge 38
Paramus 55, New Milford 33
Parsippany 27, Kinnelon 24
Pascack Hills 52, Harrison 32
Passaic Tech 37, Montclair 27
Passaic Valley 51, Clifton 31
Payne Tech 61, East Orange 39
Penns Grove 41, Deptford 24
Pennsbury, Pa. 60, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 20
Pennsville Memorial 69, Buena Regional 20
Perth Amboy 65, Keyport 29
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy, Pa. 35, King’s Christian 26
Plainfield 48, Immaculata 45
Pleasantville 43, Mastery Charter 41
Pompton Lakes 46, Bogota 28
Princeton 57, Hamilton West 36
Ramapo 54, Fair Lawn 21
Ramsey 63, Pequannock 37
Rancocas Valley 60, Delran 41
Randolph 53, Ridge 35
Red Bank Catholic 59, Olmsted Falls, Ohio 23
Ridgewood 56, Tenafly 40
Robbinsville 47, North Brunswick 42
Roselle Catholic 54, Lincoln 15
Roselle Park 61, Carteret 57
Sayreville 51, Matawan 32
Science Park 47, Newark Central 43
Snyder 56, Millburn 46
South Amboy 29, Henry Hudson 24
South Brunswick 47, North Hunterdon 30
Sparta 51, Villa Walsh 35
Spotswood 38, Colonia 22
St. Elizabeth 38, Wallkill Valley 29
St. Elizabeth, Del. 55, Our Lady of Mercy 44
Summit 51, Linden 41
Toms River South 41, Brick Memorial 34
Triton 62, Overbrook 20
Union 59, North Bergen 34
Union Catholic 87, Timothy Christian 54
University 67, Arts 22
Vernon 45, High Point 26
Voorhees 44, Warren Hills 23
Washington Township 34, West Deptford 28
West Chester Henderson, Pa. 44, Steinert 34
West Deptford 55, Vineland 43
West Essex 41, Verona 29
West Orange 53, Teaneck 48
Westfield 39, Freehold Township 32
Wildwood 64, Central Bucks South, Pa. 45
Williamstown 42, Shawnee 39
Wood-Ridge 46, Paterson Charter 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.