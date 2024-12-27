GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bottineau 75, Shiloh 25 Carrington 48, Hazen 24 DeLaSalle, Minn. 86, Fargo Shanley 61 Drake-Anamoose 60, Divide…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 75, Shiloh 25

Carrington 48, Hazen 24

DeLaSalle, Minn. 86, Fargo Shanley 61

Drake-Anamoose 60, Divide County 39

Dunseith 63, Killdeer 57

Garrison 59, Standing Rock 39

Hatton-Northwood 61, Cavalier 34

Hettinger-Scranton 36, Kidder County 29

Kenmare 58, EKM 32

LaMoure 54, Bowman County 49

McLaughlin, S.D. 55, Mandaree 23

Northern Cass 50, Dickinson Trinity 45

Oak Grove 60, New York Mills, Minn. 54

Park River 42, Wahpeton 26

Ray 73, White Shield 23

Richardton-Taylor 58, Napoleon/G-S 16

Richland 61, South Border 50

Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minn. 45, Fargo North 43

Sauk Centre, Minn. 101, Fargo South 55

Tioga 58, Stanley 41

Trenton 60, Beach 48

Turtle Mountain 68, Valley City 47

Wilton-Wing 39, MPB 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

