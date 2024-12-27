GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bottineau 75, Shiloh 25
Carrington 48, Hazen 24
DeLaSalle, Minn. 86, Fargo Shanley 61
Drake-Anamoose 60, Divide County 39
Dunseith 63, Killdeer 57
Garrison 59, Standing Rock 39
Hatton-Northwood 61, Cavalier 34
Hettinger-Scranton 36, Kidder County 29
Kenmare 58, EKM 32
LaMoure 54, Bowman County 49
McLaughlin, S.D. 55, Mandaree 23
Northern Cass 50, Dickinson Trinity 45
Oak Grove 60, New York Mills, Minn. 54
Park River 42, Wahpeton 26
Ray 73, White Shield 23
Richardton-Taylor 58, Napoleon/G-S 16
Richland 61, South Border 50
Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minn. 45, Fargo North 43
Sauk Centre, Minn. 101, Fargo South 55
Tioga 58, Stanley 41
Trenton 60, Beach 48
Turtle Mountain 68, Valley City 47
Wilton-Wing 39, MPB 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
