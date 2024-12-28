BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Battle Creek Harper Creek 70, Battle Creek Lakeview 59 Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Battle Creek Central 41…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Harper Creek 70, Battle Creek Lakeview 59

Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Battle Creek Central 41

Bay City John Glenn 67, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 58

Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Concord 55

Buchanan 50, Hartford 43

Byron Center South Christian 47, Pewamo-Westphalia 34

Canton 61, Dearborn Divine Child 42

Carleton Airport 37, Lake Leelanau St Mary 26

Carney-Nadeau 62, Rapid River 59

Carrollton 57, Bridgeport 54

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, Warren Cousino 26

Clinton Township Clintondale 53, Detroit Public Safety 45

Coloma 62, Bangor 33

DeWitt 70, Sparta 46

Detroit Cass Tech 56, Grand Blanc 45

Detroit King 55, Saginaw United 52

Detroit Loyola 56, Chandler Park Academy High School 46

Detroit Pershing 43, Center Line 28

Flat Rock 47, Walled Lake Northern 41

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Port Huron Northern 64

Flint Hamady 63, Detroit Ford 18

Gladstone 56, Marinette, Wis. 52

Grand Haven 61, Holland 47

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67, Benton Harbor 66

Grand Rapids Wellspring 59, Holton 14

Green Bay West, Wis. 79, Menominee 75

Greenville 68, Stanton Central Montcalm 21

Grosse Pointe South 59, Bloomfield Hills 57

Hannahville Indian 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 38

Harbor Springs 58, Pickford 40

Hillsdale Academy 50, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 32

Holt 59, Portage Central 51

Ishpeming Westwood 71, Painesdale Jeffers 29

Jonesville 40, Pittsford 35

Lakeland (MI) 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 41

Lenawee Christian 69, Springport 68, OT

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57, Warren Woods Tower 55

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 72, Algonac 49

Memphis 51, Genesee 37

Munising 73, Ishpeming 60

Muskegon 100, Lansing Everett 60

Muskegon Orchard View 57, Wyoming Lee 54

New Buffalo 66, Calhoun Christian 40

Okemos 59, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 45

Olivet 63, Homer 22

Ovid-Elsie 50, Imlay City 46

Peck 39, Marlette 34

Petoskey 55, Holland Christian 36

Port Huron 58, Flint Kearsley 54

Richmond 47, All Saints (MI) 33

Roseville 47, Antioch, Ill. 34

Saginaw Heritage 54, Detroit Voyageur 47

Spring Lake 75, Ludington 62

St. Clair Shores South Lake 63, Detroit Mumford 50

Suttons Bay 56, Central Lake 44

Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 53, Marysville 32

Union City 50, Battle Creek St Philip 47

Waldron 71, Camden-Frontier 31

Walled Lake Central 43, Summit 37

Watervliet 54, Eau Claire 38

White Cloud 66, Holton 35

Whitehall 61, Coopersville 51

Wyoming 75, Cedar Springs 63

Yale 39, Lapeer 36

Ypsilanti Lincoln 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

