BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battle Creek Harper Creek 70, Battle Creek Lakeview 59
Battle Creek Pennfield 48, Battle Creek Central 41
Bay City John Glenn 67, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 58
Brooklyn Columbia Central 60, Concord 55
Buchanan 50, Hartford 43
Byron Center South Christian 47, Pewamo-Westphalia 34
Canton 61, Dearborn Divine Child 42
Carleton Airport 37, Lake Leelanau St Mary 26
Carney-Nadeau 62, Rapid River 59
Carrollton 57, Bridgeport 54
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, Warren Cousino 26
Clinton Township Clintondale 53, Detroit Public Safety 45
Coloma 62, Bangor 33
DeWitt 70, Sparta 46
Detroit Cass Tech 56, Grand Blanc 45
Detroit King 55, Saginaw United 52
Detroit Loyola 56, Chandler Park Academy High School 46
Detroit Pershing 43, Center Line 28
Flat Rock 47, Walled Lake Northern 41
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 84, Port Huron Northern 64
Flint Hamady 63, Detroit Ford 18
Gladstone 56, Marinette, Wis. 52
Grand Haven 61, Holland 47
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 67, Benton Harbor 66
Grand Rapids Wellspring 59, Holton 14
Green Bay West, Wis. 79, Menominee 75
Greenville 68, Stanton Central Montcalm 21
Grosse Pointe South 59, Bloomfield Hills 57
Hannahville Indian 56, Eben Junction Superior Central 38
Harbor Springs 58, Pickford 40
Hillsdale Academy 50, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 32
Holt 59, Portage Central 51
Ishpeming Westwood 71, Painesdale Jeffers 29
Jonesville 40, Pittsford 35
Lakeland (MI) 47, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 41
Lenawee Christian 69, Springport 68, OT
Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 57, Warren Woods Tower 55
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 72, Algonac 49
Memphis 51, Genesee 37
Munising 73, Ishpeming 60
Muskegon 100, Lansing Everett 60
Muskegon Orchard View 57, Wyoming Lee 54
New Buffalo 66, Calhoun Christian 40
Okemos 59, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 45
Olivet 63, Homer 22
Ovid-Elsie 50, Imlay City 46
Peck 39, Marlette 34
Petoskey 55, Holland Christian 36
Port Huron 58, Flint Kearsley 54
Richmond 47, All Saints (MI) 33
Roseville 47, Antioch, Ill. 34
Saginaw Heritage 54, Detroit Voyageur 47
Spring Lake 75, Ludington 62
St. Clair Shores South Lake 63, Detroit Mumford 50
Suttons Bay 56, Central Lake 44
Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 53, Marysville 32
Union City 50, Battle Creek St Philip 47
Waldron 71, Camden-Frontier 31
Walled Lake Central 43, Summit 37
Watervliet 54, Eau Claire 38
White Cloud 66, Holton 35
Whitehall 61, Coopersville 51
Wyoming 75, Cedar Springs 63
Yale 39, Lapeer 36
Ypsilanti Lincoln 56, Dearborn Edsel Ford 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
