FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on NFL Week 17, Win $250 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NFL continues with three games on Saturday and bettors can raise the stakes on the games with this FanDuel promo code offer. Start with a $250 bonus by activating this offer. Click here to start the registration process.







Create an account, make a cash deposit and place a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport. Players who pick a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

This is a great starting point for new players, but there are tons of other ways to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out the different live boosts and parlay boosts on the games.

Click here to redeem this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $250 NFL Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $250 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos NFL 25% Live Boost, 30% Parlay Profit Boost, Free Daily Shuffle Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors who choose right on this initial $5 wager will qualify for $250 in bonuses. This is a 50-1 boost that players can apply to a wide range of markets on FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can use this boost on heavy favorites.

Take the New York Knicks as an example. New York is listed at -900 on the moneyline against the Washington Wizards. New players can bet $5 to win $250 in bonuses on the Knicks. Existing users would need to risk $2,250 to win $250.

From a value perspective, this FanDuel promo is a no-brainer. Anything can happen when two teams step onto the court, but it’s easy to see the value in this offer.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on FanDuel Sportsbook. Here is a full walkthrough to help new users get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $5 or more using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport to get $250 in bonuses with a win.

Use these bonus bets on any available market in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

NFL Week 17 Offers

This $250 bonus is the right place to start, but there are other ways for new bettors to raise the bar for the NFL Week 17 games. Check out the 25% live boost for any of the Saturday games. Additionally, there is a 30% parlay profit boost available on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

Bettors will have multiple options when it comes to the Saturday NFL matchups — New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.