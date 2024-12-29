Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can turn a $5 wager on any NFL Week 17 game into a $250 bonus today. Click here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer for Sunday’s action.







New users who sign up via the FanDuel promo code links on this page won’t need to manually input a code at all. These links instantly unlock a bet $5, get $250 bonus offer for NFL Week 17 games.

There is no shortage of meaningful games today. The Philadelphia Eagles can walk away with the NFC East crown by taking down the Dallas Cowboys, while the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers can keep their NFC South hopes alive with a win. The Green Bay Packers can play spoiler to some extent with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota can win the NFC North by winning out, while a loss would set up an NFC North Championship Game against Detroit in Week 18.

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer to bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets for NFL Week 17.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 NFL Week 17 Sunday Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5 to Get $250 Bonus With a Win In-App Promos NFL 25% Same-Game Parlay Boost, Featured Same-Game Parlay+ Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 29, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are only a few bet and get offers available in legal online sports betting. Bet365 and DraftKings Sportsbook each offer a $150 bonus with a $5 wager on any game. However, FanDuel’s promo is significantly more lucrative, bringing a $250 bonus to the table with a win. The best part is you can choose any betting market, including a heavy favorite to give yourself the best chance of winning the bonus.

To that end, it makes a ton of sense to look at the biggest favorites today. The Buffalo Bills are a -510 favorite on the moneyline against the New York Jets. Outside of this promo, it would take a $1,275 bet on Buffalo to win $250. If you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and wager $5 on Josh Allen’s squad, you’ll win $250 in bonus bets with a win. Another heavy favorite on the day is Tampa Bay, who has been installed as a -480 moneyline favorite.

How to Sign Up for This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Signing up for a FanDuel Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. In order to unlock the bet $5, get $250 bonus offer, you’ll need to complete the steps below:

Click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer.

to activate this FanDuel promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, email, birthdate, and phone number.

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a $5+ bet on any NFL Week 17 market.

If your first bet settles as a win, you’ll receive $250 in bonus bets for use on other NFL games and more. You’ll also secure cash winnings and get back your initial stake.

NFL Same-Game Parlay 25% Profit Boost Token Offer

In the promos section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, you’ll find a number of offers. The standout offer for Sunday’s action is the NFL Same-Game Parlay 25% Profit Boost Token promo. With this promo, you’ll secure a 25% profit boost token for use on any qualifying 3+ leg same-game parlay or SGP+ wager comprised of NFL Week 17 markets. If your bet wins, you’ll earn an additional 25% winnings.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.