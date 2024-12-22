DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 Bonus for NFL Week 16 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. The latest DraftKings promo code offer will…

This article sponsored by SportRadar. The latest DraftKings promo code offer will set up new players for the NFL Week 16 games. Bettors can secure a $150 bonus with a $5 bet on the NFL along with a $50 deposit bonus.







New users in select states (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV) will win the $150 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game. Meanwhile, players in other states will need to pick a winner to collect the $150 bonus.

NFL Week 16 continues on Sunday with a ton of pivotal games. New bettors who take advantage of this DraftKings promo will have a head start on the games. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this exclusive offer.

Players can grab a $50 deposit bonus as well.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 to Win $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos All-Football No Sweat Bet, NBA SGP Boost, All-Parlay Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 22, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors who register with DraftKings Sportsbook will have the chance to win $150 in bonuses on the NFL this weekend. Some players will win this bonus instantly (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV) while others will need to start with a winning $5 bet.

New users will receive six $25 bonus bets to use on the NFL or any other available market this week. There are NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football games throughout the week.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Players can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to activate this offer and set up a new account by filling out the required information sections.

to activate this offer and set up a new account by filling out the required information sections. Choose from any of the secure payment methods and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Start with a $5 bet on the NFL or any other sport to cash in on this $150 bonus.

New players will also receive a $50 bonus with an initial deposit for $200 in total bonuses. From there, bettors will have the chance to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app with bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet on NFL Week 16

The NFL regular season is winding down, but there are still options for football fans on DraftKings Sportsbook. It all starts with the sign-up bonus, but we recommend checking out the other in-app offers. Players can secure an all-football no sweat bet for any of the games. Each player who loses on that no sweat bet will be eligible for bonus bets back.

