New users who register through the DraftKings promo code links on this page will activate a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. Players in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, and WV will secure this bonus win or lose with a $5+ bet on the NFL or NBA. New bettors in other states who win their first bet will secure a $150 bonus of their own.

There are two NFL games on tap for today, both of which will air on Netflix. First up, the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. Then, the Houston Texans will play host to the Baltimore Ravens. In the NBA, five games will take basketball fans from a 12:00 PM EST tip-off all the way through a 10:30 PM EST tip-off between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NFL, NBA Christmas Day Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos All Sport Stepped Up Promo, NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost, NFL Touchdown All Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user offer is easily one of the most generous on the market. Players in select states will get the guaranteed gift of a $150 bonus. Bettors in other states need their first bet to win, but they can select any betting market with a 30-1 odds boost.

That means while you could certainly bet on the Steelers to win or the Texans to cover the spread, it might make more sense to bet on a market with a higher likelihood of winning. For example, you’ll get more favorable odds on Jayson Tatum to score 15+ points or Russell Wilson to throw for 100+ yards. Any bonus bets you earn can be applied to games in the league of your choice this week.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook should only take a few minutes. Follow the instructions below to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets:

to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Complete the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, email, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in a state with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make a $5+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Head to any NFL or NBA Christmas Day game.

Place a $5+ bet.

If you’re in AZ, CO, IL, IN, MA, NC, OH, PA, or WV, your $5 bet will trigger a $150 bonus win or lose. In the event that you’re in another state and your bet settles as a win, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to your account for use on other matchups in any league.

More In-App Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook has plenty of ways for new and existing players to get in on the action. If you check out the promos section of the app, you’ll find even more offers for the NBA and NHL. This includes the All Sport Stepped Up promo, which comes with a profit boost of up to 105% for any qualifying parlay, same-game parlay, or SGPx bet. There’s also the NBA SGP(x) Profit Boost promo and NFL Touchdown All Parlay Boost promo, which come with profit boost tokens for qualifying bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.