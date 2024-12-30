Verona wins 3-2 at 10-man Bologna in Serie A thanks to late own-goal

ROME (AP) — Benjamín Domínguez scored a brace for Bologna but a red card for Tommaso Pobega and a late…

ROME (AP) — Benjamín Domínguez scored a brace for Bologna but a red card for Tommaso Pobega and a late own-goal by Santiago Castro sent the host team crashing to a 3-2 defeat against Verona in Serie A on Monday.

Domínguez scored in the 20th and 58th minutes, either side of a Verona double from Amir Sarr and Casper Tengstedt.

But Pobega’s red card, shown for striking an opponent in an off-the-ball incident early in the second half, hampered the home side and with three minutes left on the clock, a free kick from Ondrej Duda hit Castro to wrong-foot his own goalkeeper and give Verona all three points.

The result was a blow to Bologna’s hopes of securing a European place and leaves it in seventh place, four points behind Juventus.

Verona moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

Como beats Lecce 2-0

Nico Paz missed a first-half penalty earlier Monday but made amends in the second period with the goal that sent Como on its way to a 2-0 win over Lecce in Serie A.

The 20-year-old Argentine international saw his weak spot kick saved by the legs of Wladimiro Falcone after half an hour but he was on target in the 50th minute when he side-footed home from just outside the box.

Patrick Cutrone, who hit the bar early in the game, got a second goal with 10 minutes remaining when he seized on a rebound in the box and slotted home.

It was Como’s first league win over Lecce since 1994 and lifts it into 15th place, two points and one spot above its opponent.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.