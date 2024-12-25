Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your NFL, NBA Christmas Winnings

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and gear up for the Christmas Day games. Bettors can start with a $1 wager to win profit boosts for the NFL or NBA. Click here to start the registration process.







Set up a new account and lock in a $1 wager on any game. This will be enough to receive 10 100% profit boosts. Bettors can apply this profit boosts to the NFL, NBA or any other game this week ($25 maximum wager for each boost).

This sign-up offer is a great starting point for bettors, but there are other options available in the Caesars Sportsbook app. Check out the different odds boosts available on the NFL and NBA.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to secure 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: How to Register

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Double Your Winnings (Ten 100% Profit Boosts) In-App Promos NFL Odds Boosts, 50% NFL Parlay Profit Boost, NBA Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 25, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Creating a new account with Caesars Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Get in on the action in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $1 wager on the NFL or NBA to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Apply these boosts to any bet this week ($25 maximum wager on each 100% boost).

Double Your Winnings With Any $1 Bet on the NFL or NBA

Bettors can double their winnings with each boost. Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of options with five NBA games and two NFL matchups. This is a jam-packed Christmas Day with something for every sports fan.

Remember, any $1 bet will be enough to trigger this offer. From there, players can get a feel for the Caesars Sportsbook app while using profit boosts.

Christmas Day is all about the NFL and NBA, but there are other games to keep an eye on throughout the week. There are options in the NHL, college football, college basketball and more.

NFL Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

First things first, new users should start with the $1 bet to win the profit boosts. However, don’t miss out on the other ways to bet on the games this week. Caesars Sportsbook has readymade parlay boosts available in the app. We recommend checking out some of these options for Steelers-Chiefs and Texans-Ravens. Here is a look at a few of the boosts out there for players on Caesars Sportsbook:

Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Pass TDs & Travis Kelce Over 5.5 Receptions: +450

Russell Wilson Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +325

Isiah Pacheco & Xavier Worthy Each Score TD: +750

C.J. Stroud Over 274.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +330

Nico Collins Over 7.5 Receptions & TD: +450

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.