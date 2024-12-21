Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products and services provided by our third-party…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products and services provided by our third-party partners. As such, we may receive compensation when you click on links to such products and services. Football fans have five games to choose from in the College Football Playoff and NFL Week 16 today. Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a massive first-bet offer.







New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 today will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any CFP or NFL game. If your initial cash wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 to your account.

The first of three CFP games kicks off at Beaver Stadium, where #6 Penn State will play host to #11 SMU. In the next matchup, #12 Clemson will be on the road taking on #5 Texas. Finally, #9 Tennessee and and #8 Ohio State will face off in Columbus. NFL fans have a couple of matchups to choose from today, as the Texans face the Chiefs and the Steelers go head-to-head against the Ravens. All four teams would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today. As such, there are potentially massive postseason ramifications to both games.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for use on any CFP or NFL Week 16 game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 CFP, NFL Week 16 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football Second-Chance TD Scorer Promo, CFB Playoffs No Sweat Token, Lion’s Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 21, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The thing to keep in mind about BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer is that it’s the largest new user promo of its kind. Sportsbooks like Caesars and bet365 have similar promos, but their bonus bet backing caps out at $1,000. If you sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. In the event that your first cash wager loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Game and player props are eligible for this offer. That means you could bet $500 on Penn State to win or Tennessee and Ohio State to go under the total points line. Losing that bet would trigger a $500 bonus bet refund. If you would rather bet $200 on Lamar Jackson to score the first touchdown in the Steelers-Ravens game, you’ll get a cash profit with a win or $200 in bonus bets after a loss.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

It’ll only take a few minutes to sign up for a BetMGM account. Complete the steps below to sign up for a $1,500 first-bet offer:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Confirm you’re in a state with legal online sports betting.

Select online banking or another deposit method and add $10+ to your account.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,500 on the market of your choice.

If your first bet wins, you’ll collect cash winnings and get back your initial wager. Losing that bet, however, will trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Pro Football Second-Chance TD Promo

Within the promotions section of the app, you’ll find a number of great in-app offers for new and existing players. The biggest standout is the Pro Football Second-Chance TD Scorer promo. Unlike most in-app promos on the market, you can get a cash refund if your bet loses. Simply opt into the promo and bet on any player to score the first TD in any NFL Week 16 game. If your player fails to score first, but finds the end zone second, you’ll earn back your cash stake.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.