BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1.5K Offer for Notre Dame-Indiana, CFP

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. The College Football Playoff starts with Notre…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. The College Football Playoff starts with Notre Dame-Indiana and bettors can go all in with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. This new promo will unlock a $1,500 first bet for players. Click here to activate this offer.







Start with this initial wager on Notre Dame vs. Indiana or any other College Football Playoff game this weekend. This promo will cover any losses on that first bet up to $1,500.

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a top-tier option for bettors throughout the College Football Playoff. Set up a new account, grab this initial promo and check out all the other ways to get in on the action.

Click here to enable BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet on Notre Dame vs. Indiana or any other College Football Playoff game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Use $1,500 First Bet on CFP

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos 7 Days of Parlays, Football Frenzy, Lion’s Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 20, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First-time bettors can score this $1,500 first bet to use on Notre Dame vs. Indiana or any other game this weekend. Remember, BetMGM Sportsbook will provide losing bettors with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

On the flip side, anyone who starts with a winning wager will receive straight cash. This promo is an opportunity for players to place a larger-than-usual bet on the College Football Playoff.

It’s also worth noting that bettors can choose how much they want to risk on this first bet. Someone who loses on a $500 wager will get $500 back in bonuses.

How to Secure BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

This offer is only on the table for first-time depositors on BetMGM Sportsbook. Create an account in a matter of minutes by following the walkthrough below:

Click here to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP1500.

to start the registration process. Apply bonus code WTOP1500. After reaching a sign-up landing page, answer the required information sections.

Choose a payment method and make a deposit in the amount you want to place on your initial wager.

Start with a first bet of up to $1,500 on Notre Dame vs. Indiana or any other available market.

A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Notre Dame vs. Indiana Betting Preview, Boosts

The weekend officially starts in South Bend, IN. The Fighting Irish are hosting the Hoosiers with a trip to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on the line. The winner will face off against SEC champion Georgia.

Notre Dame is a significant favorite in this matchup on BetMGM Sportsbook. Its only loss on the season came to Northern Illinois. Meanwhile, Indiana is one of the biggest surprises of the season, with its only loss coming against Ohio State.

Here is a look at the current odds for this College Football Playoff matchup (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Indiana Hoosiers: +7 (-105) // Over 52.5 (-105) // +220

+7 (-105) // Over 52.5 (-105) // +220 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: -7 (-115) // Under 52.5 (-115) // -275

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.