BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 NFL Week 17 Promo

New players who enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 when registering for an account will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for the game of their choice. If the bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will issue up to $1,500 back in bonus bets for use on another game.

The Philadelphia Eagles can wrap up the NFC East with a win at home against the Dallas Cowboys, while Atlanta can do the same in the NFC South by either winning out or finishing the last two weeks of the season with the same record as the Buccaneers. Elsewhere, Green Bay will square off against Minnesota in a battle of NFC North squads. If Minnesota walks away with the win, it’ll force a Week 18 showdown for the division crown against Detroit.

BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer is easily one of the most impressive in legal online sports betting. Some sportsbooks in the past offered up to $500 in bonus bet backing, while bet365 and Caesars currently offer a $1,000 promo of their own. BetMGM, however, will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 following a new user’s first loss. That means bettors can be as aggressive as they want with their first wager knowing that if it loses, they’ll have a second chance at the ready. It’s critical to note that you don’t need to wager the full $1,500 to qualify for this offer.

You can keep things simple with a $50 wager on the Colts to beat the Giants, the Dolphins to cover the spread against the Browns, or the Falcons and Commanders to go over the total points line. Losing that bet would earn you a $50 bonus bet refund. If you want to bet $600 on Saquon Barkley to score the first TD in the Eagles-Cowboys game, you can. Losing that wager would earn you back $600 in bonus bets.

Registering for a BetMGM account is a straightforward process. Here’s what you’ll need to do to sign up for a $1,500 first-bet offer today:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, email address, date of birth, and phone number.

Deposit at least $10 into your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to any NFL Week 17 game.

Place a $1,500 wager on the market of your choice.

You’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if your bet settles as a loss. However, if your bet wins, BetMGM will issue a cash profit to your account and return your cash stake.

In the promotions section of the BetMGM app, you’ll find odds boosts and in-app offers for today’s NFL action. In addition to the wildly-popular Pro Football Second-Chance TD Scorer promo, you’ll find the Pro Football Boost Pack. This promo will credit your account with three odds boosts for NFL Week 17. This includes a 20% odds boost token, a 33% same-game parlay boost token, and a 33% parlay boost token. You can add these tokens to your bet slip before placing your wagers.

