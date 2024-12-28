Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A huge day of NFL and college football Bowl Games is on tap, and sports bettors can use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a huge offer. Click here and use this code to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup.







New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will lock in a $1,500 first-bet offer for Saturday’s NFL or college football slate. If your initial cash wager loses, you’ll receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.

An NFL triple-header includes Chargers-Patriots, Broncos-Bengals, and Cardinals-Rams. Interestingly enough, each game could have playoff ramifications. A Chargers win will earn them a postseason berth. Denver and Cincinnati, meanwhile, will look to keep their own playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams win their game and get some help this weekend, they could clinch the NFC West prior to their Week 18 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. There’s also an eight-game Bowl Game slate set for today, including #18 Iowa State vs. #13 Miami (FL) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NFL or college football Bowl Game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Score $1,500 NFL, CFB Bowl Game Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos College Football Odds Boost Token, Pro Football Second-Chance TD Scorer Promo Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 28, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One of the most common new user promos in legal online sports betting is a first-bet offer. These promos come with a potential bonus bet refund following a loss. Quite a few legal online sportsbooks with this type of promo offer up to $1,000 in bonus bet backing, but BetMGM’s promo comes with up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. In the event that your first bet on the NFL or college football loses, you’ll get a second chance in bonus bets.

Game and player props are eligible for this promo. If you want to bet on Miami to win, East Carolina to cover the spread against NC State, or the Chargers and Patriots to go over the total points line, you can. You could instead place a wager on Joe Burrow to throw for 300+ yards, Matthew Stafford to throw for 3+ touchdowns, or Kyler Murray to score the first TD, you can. Losing your first bet will trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

The BetMGM registration process is straightforward and should only take a few minutes to complete. If you want to get in on the action with BetMGM, you’ll need to follow the instructions below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, phone number, date of birth, and residential address to confirm your identity.

Set up an account with an email and password.

Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking or another method.

Head to the NFL or college football Bowl Game of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,500.

In the event that your first cash wager settles as a loss, you’ll receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. Winning your bet, however, will earn you back your stake along with cash winnings.

Pro Football Second-Chance Touchdown Scorer Promo

BetMGM has one of the most intriguing in-app promos available at any legal online sportsbook. Almost every second-chance in-app promo offered across the industry will issue a bonus bet refund following a loss. However, BetMGM’s Pro Football Second-Chance Touchdown Scorer promo comes with the chance to earn a cash profit following a loss. Players must first opt into the offer and choose a first TD scorer prop. If your player doesn’t score the first TD of the game, but scores the second instead, you’ll get back your stake as a cash refund.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.