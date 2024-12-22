BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Start With $1,500 First Bet for NFL Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. NFL Week 16 is underway and bettors…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article sponsored by SportRadar. NFL Week 16 is underway and bettors can get in on the action with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet for players to use on any game. Click here to unlock this offer.







Start with a cash wager on any NFL Week 16 matchup. A win on that first bet will result in straight cash winnings. However, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

There are 12 NFL games on Sunday, which means there are plenty of options for football fans. BetMGM Sportsbook will set up new players with this four-figure promo in addition to other in-app offers.

Register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on any NFL Week 16 game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Pro Football Boost Pack, Lion’s Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On December 22, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook will have no shortage of options on Sunday. This promo provides bettors with a flexible offer for the NFL games.

Start with a cash wager on any matchup. Remember, this BetMGM promo will cover any losses up to $1,500. Players can choose how much they want to risk on this first bet. Someone who loses on a $200 first bet will receive $200 back in bonuses.

It’s also worth noting that bettors have the flexibility to apply this offer to any NFL game. We expect to see a lot of action on Eagles-Commanders and Seahawks-Vikings. Both games have playoff implications. But remember, this new promo applies to other sports like the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Creating an account with BetMGM Sportsbook is a seamless process. New users can activate this offer and start with a $1,500 first bet by following these simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP1500.

to start the registration process. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP1500. Next, answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Choose from online banking, credit card, debit card, PayPal or any other available payment method. Make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $1,500 first bet on the NFL or any other sport this weekend.

Players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet on NFL Week 16

After locking in this $1,500 first bet, check out the other ways to win on the NFL. There is a pro football boost pack that players can opt into and use on any Week 16 matchup. Players can secure bigger payouts with these boosts.

We also recommend checking out the different same game parlay options. Bettors can combine bets on the spread with player props and other unique markets. Although same game parlays can be tough to win, players who pick winners will receive big paydays.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.