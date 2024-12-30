Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will kick off the final game of NFL Week 17 tonight. If you sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you’ll unlock your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net.







Prospective bettors who use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when registering for an account will get their choice of two new user offers. A $5 bet will trigger a $150 guaranteed bonus for MNF and more. Players can instead wager up to $1,000 on the game with a first-bet safety net.

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head in primetime tonight. Minnesota beating Green Bay on Sunday set up an NFC North Championship Game in Week 18 against Detroit. As such, tonight’s game has slightly less meaning that it did a few weeks ago. However, you’ll be able to pick up a guaranteed bonus or a first-bet safety net to use on MNF, giving this game some meaning from a betting perspective.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for Lions-49ers on Monday Night Football.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Lions-49ers MNF Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1K First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NFL Early Payout Promo, NFL Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On December 30, 2024 Information Confirmed By WTOP

In a legal online sports betting landscape full of sportsbooks offering a single promo, bet365 is unique in that they give players the choice of two promos. The first of two offers is a $1,000 first-bet safety net. If your wager with this offer loses, you’ll get back up to $1,000 in bonus bets. The second offer to consider is a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo. This promo will issue $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Sports bettors can choose any game market or player prop with either offer. You could, for example, wager $5 on the Lions to win or Jared Goff to throw for 3+ touchdowns. You’d then receive a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets win or lose. If you want to bet $400 on the 49ers to cover the spread or George Kittle to score the first TD, you can. Losing that be would earn you $400 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for a bet365 account will only take a few minutes. If you want to get in on the action with bet365, you’ll need to complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter the required information to set up an account, including your name, address, birthdate, phone number, and email address.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the Lions-49ers game.

Wager $5+ for a $150 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

Keep in mind that if you choose the first-bet safety net, you’ll either receive cash winnings with a win or a second chance in bonus bets after a loss. Picking the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer will earn you a 30x return in bonus bets win or lose.

NFL Early Payout Promo

Bet365 has quite a few Bet Boosts and in-app promos available for tonight’s action in the NFL and NBA. The most interesting promo for football fans is the NFL Early Payout promo. As part of this promo, you’ll need to opt in and wager on the Lions or 49ers to win. If your team takes a 17+ point lead on MNF, you’ll earn an early payout of your moneyline bet. In fact, your team could go up 24-7 and lose the game 27-24, but the large lead would still earn you a win.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.