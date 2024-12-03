2025 WNBA Team Schedule

Atlanta Dream May 16 at Washington, 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Indiana, 7 p.m. May 22 Indiana, 7:30 p.m. May…

Atlanta Dream

May 16 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

May 22 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

May 24 Dallas, 3 p.m.

May 25 Connecticut, 3 p.m.

May 27 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 30 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 6 at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

June 10 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

June 13 Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

June 15 at Washington, 3 p.m.

June 17 at New York, 7 p.m.

June 20 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 Chicago, 3 p.m.

June 24 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

June 27 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

June 29 New York, 3 p.m.

July 3 Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

July 7 Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

July 11 at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

July 13 at New York, 3 p.m.

July 16 at Chicago, noon

July 22 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

July 23 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

July 27 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

July 29 Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

July 30 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Aug. 1 Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 Washington, 3 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Aug. 15 Seattle, 10 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 New York, 2 p.m.

Aug. 27 Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29 Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Sept. 3 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky

May 17 at Indiana, 1 p.m.

May 22 New York, 8 p.m.

May 25 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

May 27 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

May 29 Dallas, 8 p.m.

May 31 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

June 7 Indiana, 8 p.m.

June 10 at New York, 8 p.m.

June 13 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

June 15 at Connecticut, noon

June 17 Washington, 8 p.m.

June 21 Phoenix, 1 p.m.

June 22 at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

June 24 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

June 27 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

June 29 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

July 6 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

July 8 at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

July 9 Dallas, 8 p.m.

July 12 Minnesota, 1 p.m.

July 14 Minnesota, 8 p.m.

July 16 Atlanta, noon

July 22 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

July 24 Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

July 26 Indiana, 3 p.m.

July 29 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 1 Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Aug. 5 Washington, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7 Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Aug. 9 at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Aug. 15 Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 Seattle, 8 p.m.

Aug. 21 at New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 Connecticut, 5 p.m.

Aug. 25 Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sept. 3 Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sept. 11 New York, 8 p.m.

Connecticut Sun

May 18 Washington, 1 p.m.

May 20 Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

May 23 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 25 at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

May 27 Dallas, 7 p.m.

May 30 at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

June 1 at New York, 3 p.m.

June 6 Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

June 8 at Washington, 3 p.m.

June 15 Chicago, noon

June 17 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

June 18 Phoenix, 7 p.m.

June 20 Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

June 25 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

June 27 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 29 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

July 6 Las Vegas, 1 p.m.

July 9 Seattle, 11 a.m.

July 11 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

July 13 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

July 15 Indiana, 8 p.m.

July 24 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 27 Golden State, 1 p.m.

July 28 Seattle, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 New York, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 New York, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Aug. 13 Chicago, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 Washington, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Aug. 25 at New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Aug. 30 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sept. 6 Phoenix, 1 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings

May 16 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 19 Seattle, 8 p.m.

May 21 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

May 24 at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

May 27 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

May 29 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

May 31 Chicago, 8 p.m.

June 3 at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

June 6 Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

June 8 Minnesota, 4 p.m.

June 11 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

June 13 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

June 17 Golden State, 8 p.m.

June 20 at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at Washington, 3 p.m.

June 24 Atlanta, 8 p.m.

June 27 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

June 28 Washington, 8 p.m.

July 3 Phoenix, 8 p.m.

July 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

July 9 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

July 13 at Indiana, 1 p.m.

July 16 Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

July 22 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

July 25 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

July 27 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

July 28 New York, 8 p.m.

July 30 Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Aug. 1 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 5 at New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8 New York, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 Washington, 4 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Aug. 15 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 22 Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 Golden State, 4 p.m.

Aug. 27 Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State Valkyries

May 16 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 21 Washington, 10 p.m.

May 23 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 27 at New York, 7 p.m.

May 29 at New York, 7 p.m.

June 1 Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

June 5 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

June 7 Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

June 9 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

June 14 Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

June 17 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

June 19 Indiana, 10 p.m.

June 22 Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

June 25 New York, 10 p.m.

June 27 Chicago, 10 p.m.

June 29 Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

July 5 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

July 7 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

July 9 at Indiana, noon

July 12 at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

July 14 Phoenix, 10 p.m.

July 16 at Seattle, 3 p.m.

July 25 Dallas, 10 p.m.

July 27 at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

July 29 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

July 31 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Aug. 9 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Aug. 11 Connecticut, 10 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Aug. 30 Washington, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 New York, 10 p.m.

Sept. 4 Dallas, 10 p.m.

Sept. 6 Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Indiana Fever

May 17 Chicago, 1 p.m.

May 20 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

May 22 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

May 24 New York, 1 p.m.

May 28 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

May 30 Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

June 3 Washington, 7 p.m.

June 7 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

June 10 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

June 14 New York, 3 p.m.

June 17 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

June 22 at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

June 24 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 26 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

June 27 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

July 5 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 9 Golden State, noon

July 11 Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

July 13 Dallas, 1 p.m.

July 15 at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

July 16 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

July 22 at New York, 8 p.m.

July 24 Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

July 26 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

July 30 Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Aug. 5 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 9 Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 12 Dallas, 8 p.m.

Aug. 15 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26 Seattle, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sept. 5 Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 at Washington, 3 p.m.

Sept. 9 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces

May 17 Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

May 20 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

May 23 Washington, 10 p.m.

May 25 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

May 30 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

June 1 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

June 7 at Golden State, 3 p.m.

June 11 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

June 13 Dallas, 10 p.m.

June 15 Phoenix, 6 p.m.

June 17 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

June 20 Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 22 Indiana, 3 p.m.

June 25 Connecticut, 10 p.m.

June 26 Washington, 10 p.m.

June 29 at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

July 3 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

July 6 at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

July 8 at New York, 8 p.m.

July 10 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 Golden State, 4 p.m.

July 16 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

July 22 Atlanta, 10 p.m.

July 24 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

July 25 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

July 27 at Dallas, 4 p.m.

July 29 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 2 Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Aug. 3 Golden State, 6 p.m.

Aug. 6 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Aug. 8 Seattle, 10 p.m.

Aug. 10 Connecticut, 9 p.m.

Aug. 13 New York, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 17 Dallas, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 Atlanta, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Washington, 3 p.m.

Aug. 25 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Sept. 7 Chicago, 9 p.m.

Sept. 9 Chicago, 10 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks

May 16 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 18 Minnesota, 6 p.m.

May 21 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

May 23 Golden State, 10 p.m.

May 25 Chicago, 6 p.m.

May 27 Atlanta, 10 p.m.

May 30 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

June 1 Phoenix, 6 p.m.

June 6 at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

June 9 Golden State, 10 p.m.

June 11 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

June 14 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

June 17 Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 21 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

June 24 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

June 26 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

June 29 Chicago, 6 p.m.

July 3 at New York, 7 p.m.

July 5 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

July 10 Minnesota, 3 p.m.

July 13 Connecticut, 6 p.m.

July 15 Washington, 10 p.m.

July 22 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

July 24 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

July 26 at New York, 7 p.m.

July 29 Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Aug. 5 Indiana, 10 p.m.

Aug. 7 Connecticut, 10 p.m.

Aug. 9 at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Aug. 10 Seattle, 6 p.m.

Aug. 12 New York, 10 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Washington, 3 p.m.

Aug. 20 Dallas, 10 p.m.

Aug. 26 Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Aug. 29 Indiana, 10 p.m.

Aug. 31 Washington, 8 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Dallas, 6 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sept. 11 Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx

May 16 Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

May 21 Dallas, 8 p.m.

May 23 Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

May 27 Seattle, 8 p.m.

May 30 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

June 1 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

June 3 Phoenix, 8 p.m.

June 8 at Dallas, 4 p.m.

June 11 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 14 Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

June 17 Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

June 21 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

June 24 at Washington, 8 p.m.

June 27 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

June 29 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

July 3 Washington, 8 p.m.

July 5 Golden State, 8 p.m.

July 6 Chicago, 7 p.m.

July 9 at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

July 10 at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

July 12 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

July 14 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

July 16 Phoenix, 1 p.m.

July 22 Chicago, 8 p.m.

July 25 Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

July 27 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

July 30 New York, 8 p.m.

Aug. 2 at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Aug. 8 Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 at New York, 3 p.m.

Aug. 16 New York, 2 p.m.

Aug. 19 at New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 Indiana, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 Seattle, 8 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 Golden State, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty

May 17 Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

May 22 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

May 24 at Indiana, 1 p.m.

May 27 Golden State, 7 p.m.

May 29 Golden State, 7 p.m.

May 30 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

June 1 Connecticut, 3 p.m.

June 5 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

June 10 Chicago, 8 p.m.

June 14 at Indiana, 3 p.m.

June 17 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

June 19 Phoenix, 7 p.m.

June 22 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

June 25 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

June 27 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

June 29 at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

July 3 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 6 Seattle, 3 p.m.

July 8 Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

July 13 Atlanta, 3 p.m.

July 16 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

July 22 Indiana, 8 p.m.

July 25 Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

July 28 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

July 30 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5 Dallas, 7 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 16 at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Aug. 19 Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Aug. 21 Chicago, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Aug. 25 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 Washington, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sept. at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sept. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sept. Washington, 7 p.m.

Sept. Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury

May 17 Seattle, 10 p.m.

May 21 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

May 23 at Seattle, 10 p.m.

May 25 Washington, 6 p.m.

May 27 Chicago, 10 p.m.

May 30 Minnesota, 10 p.m.

June 1 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

June 3 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

June 5 Golden State, 10 p.m.

June 7 Seattle, 10 p.m.

June 11 Dallas, 10 p.m.

June 15 at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

June 18 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

June 19 at New York, 7 p.m.

June 21 at Chicago, 1 p.m.

June 27 New York, 10 p.m.

June 29 Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

July 3 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

July 7 Dallas, 10 p.m.

July 9 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

July 14 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

July 16 at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

July 23 Atlanta, 10 p.m.

July 25 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

July 27 at Washington, 6 p.m.

July 30 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Aug. 5 Connecticut, 10 p.m.

Aug. 7 Indiana, 10 p.m.

Aug. 10 Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Aug. 15 Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Aug. 22 Golden State, 10 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 28 Chicago, 10 p.m.

Aug. 30 New York, 10 p.m.

Sept. 2 Indiana, 10 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm

May 17 Seattle, 10 p.m.

May 19 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

May 23 Phoenix, 10 p.m.

May 25 Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

May 27 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

May 30 Atlanta, 10 p.m.

June 1 Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

June 3 Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

June 7 at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

June 11 Minnesota, 10 p.m.

June 14 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

June 17 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

June 20 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

June 22 New York, 6 p.m.

June 24 Indiana, 10 p.m.

June 27 Connecticut, 10 p.m.

June 29 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

July 3 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at New York, 3 p.m.

July 9 at Connecticut, 11 a.m.

July 11 Connecticut, 10 p.m.

July 13 Washington, 6 p.m.

July 16 Golden State, 3 p.m.

July 22 Dallas, 10 p.m.

July 24 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

July 26 at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

July 28 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Aug. 1 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Aug. 3 Indiana, 6 p.m.

Aug. 5 Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Aug. 13 Atlanta, 10 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Atlanta, 10 p.m.

Aug. 17 Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Aug. 19 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 22 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at Washington, 3 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Aug. 30 Chicago, 9 p.m.

Sept. 1 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sept. 5 New York, 10 p.m.

Sept. 9 Golden State, 10 p.m.

Washington Mystics

May 16 Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

May 21 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

May 23 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

May 25 at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

May 28 Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

May 30 New York, 7:30 p.m.

June 3 at Indiana, 7 p.m.

June 5 New York, 7:30 p.m.

June 8 Connecticut, 3 p.m.

June 15 Atlanta, 3 p.m.

June 17 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

June 20 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 Dallas, 3 p.m.

June 24 Minnesota, 8 p.m.

June 26 at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

June 28 at Dallas, 8 p.m.

July 3 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

July 8 Chicago, 11:30 a.m.

July 10 Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

July 13 at Seattle, 6 p.m.

July 15 at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

July 22 Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 Seattle, 7:30 p.m.

July 27 Phoenix, 6 p.m.

July 29 Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

July 31 Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 3 at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Aug. 5 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Aug. 8 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Aug. 13 Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Aug. 19 Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Aug. 24 Seattle, 3 p.m.

Aug. 28 at New York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Sept. 4 Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 Indiana, 3 p.m.

Sept. 9 at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.