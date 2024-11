Tuesday, Nov. 19 EAST Delaware 88, Colgate 82 SOUTH Alabama A&M 57, UMKC 52 Bethune-Cookman 117, Trinity Baptist 34 Samford…

Tuesday, Nov. 19

EAST

Delaware 88, Colgate 82

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 57, UMKC 52

Bethune-Cookman 117, Trinity Baptist 34

Samford 87, Montevallo 71

South Alabama 67, New Orleans 57

UCF 82, North Florida 53

UNC-Greensboro 59, UNC-Asheville 48

UT Martin 74, Missouri St. 66

MIDWEST

Youngstown St. 64, Mercyhurst 56

___

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.