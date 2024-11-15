Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville 63, Weaver 51
Baker 67, Murphy 62
Bayshore Christian 45, St. Michael Catholic 40
Breakthrough Charter 64, A.L. Johnson 37
Brewer High School 51, Hartselle 50
Brindlee Mountain 65, Cullman Christian 34
Carbon Hill 84, Cordova 56
Central-Hayneville 61, Luverne 60
Chickasaw 58, East Central, Miss. 50
Childersburg 66, Dadeville 34
Colbert Heights 57, Phillips-Bear Creek 45
Cullman 79, DAR 57
Dora 67, Sumiton Christian 43
Fairfield 65, James Clemens 54
Fairview 44, Holly Pond 34
Fultondale 54, Center Point 30
Fyffe 74, Gaylesville 18
Hewitt-Trussville 53, Helena 51
Hillcrest-Evergreen 51, Vigor 50
Indian Springs High School 53, Verbena 33
Marbury 61, Autaugaville 44
Mattie T. Blount High School 56, B.C. Rain 21
McAdory 78, Altamont 51
Northridge 78, Hale County 50
Northside 78, Holy Spirit 54
Oak Mountain 75, Briarwood 53
Oneonta 70, Southeastern 46
Oxford 89, Glencoe 60
Pelham 68, Montevallo 50
Pleasant Home 87, W.S. Neal 45
R.C. Hatch 73, Dallas County 54
Saraland 44, Daphne 41
Section 87, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 30
Southside-Selma 53, Gaston 48
Spain Park 80, Hueytown 75
Springville 50, Fort Payne 47
St. Paul’s 69, Robertsdale 50
Stanhope Elmore 92, Chilton County 63
Straughn 49, Red Level 41
Talladega 67, St Clair County High School 54
Vestavia Hills 55, Park Crossing 45
Westbrook 57, Sardis 53
Westminster Christian Academy 69, Decatur 44
Wilson 69, Haleyville 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
B.T. Washington vs. B. T. Washington Magnet, ccd.
