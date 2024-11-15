Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ashville 63, Weaver 51 Baker 67, Murphy 62 Bayshore Christian 45, St. Michael Catholic 40 Breakthrough Charter…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville 63, Weaver 51

Baker 67, Murphy 62

Bayshore Christian 45, St. Michael Catholic 40

Breakthrough Charter 64, A.L. Johnson 37

Brewer High School 51, Hartselle 50

Brindlee Mountain 65, Cullman Christian 34

Carbon Hill 84, Cordova 56

Central-Hayneville 61, Luverne 60

Chickasaw 58, East Central, Miss. 50

Childersburg 66, Dadeville 34

Colbert Heights 57, Phillips-Bear Creek 45

Cullman 79, DAR 57

Dora 67, Sumiton Christian 43

Fairfield 65, James Clemens 54

Fairview 44, Holly Pond 34

Fultondale 54, Center Point 30

Fyffe 74, Gaylesville 18

Hewitt-Trussville 53, Helena 51

Hillcrest-Evergreen 51, Vigor 50

Indian Springs High School 53, Verbena 33

Marbury 61, Autaugaville 44

Mattie T. Blount High School 56, B.C. Rain 21

McAdory 78, Altamont 51

Northridge 78, Hale County 50

Northside 78, Holy Spirit 54

Oak Mountain 75, Briarwood 53

Oneonta 70, Southeastern 46

Oxford 89, Glencoe 60

Pelham 68, Montevallo 50

Pleasant Home 87, W.S. Neal 45

R.C. Hatch 73, Dallas County 54

Saraland 44, Daphne 41

Section 87, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 30

Southside-Selma 53, Gaston 48

Spain Park 80, Hueytown 75

Springville 50, Fort Payne 47

St. Paul’s 69, Robertsdale 50

Stanhope Elmore 92, Chilton County 63

Straughn 49, Red Level 41

Talladega 67, St Clair County High School 54

Vestavia Hills 55, Park Crossing 45

Westbrook 57, Sardis 53

Westminster Christian Academy 69, Decatur 44

Wilson 69, Haleyville 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

B.T. Washington vs. B. T. Washington Magnet, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.