Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 5A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Lubbock Monterey 63, EP Bel Air 0
Class 6A Division I=
Region I Bi-District=
Midland Legacy 56, EP Franklin 14
Class 3A Division II=
Region I Bi-District=
Idalou 55, Tulia 6
Class 1A Division I=
Region III Bi-District=
Abbott 64, Chester 14
Region IV Bi-District=
Jonesboro 64, Baird 16
Class 1A Division II=
Region II Bi-District=
Blackwell 56, Balmorhea 30
Jayton 54, Crowell 6
Region III Bi-District=
Strawn 76, Ladonia Fannindel 6
Region IV Bi-District=
Zephyr 46, Evant 0
TAPPS Six-Man Div III=
Area=
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Cedar Park Summit 0
