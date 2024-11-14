Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Class 5A Division I= Region I Bi-District= Lubbock Monterey 63, EP Bel Air 0 Class 6A Division I=…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 5A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Lubbock Monterey 63, EP Bel Air 0

Class 6A Division I=

Region I Bi-District=

Midland Legacy 56, EP Franklin 14

Class 3A Division II=

Region I Bi-District=

Idalou 55, Tulia 6

Class 1A Division I=

Region III Bi-District=

Abbott 64, Chester 14

Region IV Bi-District=

Jonesboro 64, Baird 16

Class 1A Division II=

Region II Bi-District=

Blackwell 56, Balmorhea 30

Jayton 54, Crowell 6

Region III Bi-District=

Strawn 76, Ladonia Fannindel 6

Region IV Bi-District=

Zephyr 46, Evant 0

TAPPS Six-Man Div III=

Area=

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Cedar Park Summit 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

