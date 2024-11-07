Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Brandon Valley def. Huron, 25-23, 25-10, 25-16 Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13 Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Huron, 25-23, 25-10, 25-16

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13

Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central High School, 25-27, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 15-8

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18

Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

Region 1=

Semifinal=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7

Groton def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

Region 2=

Semifinal=

Hamlin def. Clark-Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. Great Plains Lutheran, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-21

Region 3=

Semifinal=

Baltic def. Garretson, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24

Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-9, 25-9, 25-5

Region 4=

Semifinal=

Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-17, 16-25, 18-25, 15-8

Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12, 28-26

Region 5=

Semifinal=

Hanson def. Wagner, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-22, 25-10

Region 6=

Semifinal=

Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13

Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13

Region 7=

Semifinal=

Lakota Tech def. Pine Ridge, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9

Winner def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Region 8=

Semifinal=

Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17

St Thomas More def. Custer, 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 14-25, 15-7

Class B=

Region 1=

Semifinal=

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Northwestern, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14

Region 2=

Semifinal=

Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24

Wolsey-Wessington def. Deubrook, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21

Region 3=

Semifinal=

Chester def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Colman-Egan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13

Region 4=

Semifinal=

Gayville-Volin High School def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16

Parkston def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23

Region 5=

Semifinal=

Burke def. Avon, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19

Gregory def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12

Region 6=

Semifinal=

Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-27, 25-23, 25-15, 33-31

Herreid-Selby def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17

Region 7=

Semifinal=

Edgemont def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14

Kadoka def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-4, 25-22

Region 8=

Semifinal=

Faith def. Timber Lake, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Harding County def. Lemmon High School, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 25-13, 15-9

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

