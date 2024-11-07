Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Huron, 25-23, 25-10, 25-16
Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-11, 25-13
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central High School, 25-27, 25-14, 17-25, 25-14, 15-8
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18
Spearfish def. Douglas, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
Region 1=
Semifinal=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Milbank, 17-25, 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7
Groton def. Webster, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Region 2=
Semifinal=
Hamlin def. Clark-Willow Lake, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19
Sioux Valley def. Great Plains Lutheran, 23-25, 25-20, 29-27, 25-21
Region 3=
Semifinal=
Baltic def. Garretson, 25-13, 25-15, 26-24
Dell Rapids def. West Central, 25-9, 25-9, 25-5
Region 4=
Semifinal=
Dakota Valley def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-17, 16-25, 18-25, 15-8
Sioux Falls Christian def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12, 28-26
Region 5=
Semifinal=
Hanson def. Wagner, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-22, 25-22, 25-10
Region 6=
Semifinal=
Miller def. Platte-Geddes, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13
Mobridge-Pollock def. Stanley County, 25-8, 25-17, 25-13
Region 7=
Semifinal=
Lakota Tech def. Pine Ridge, 25-12, 25-18, 25-9
Winner def. Todd County, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Region 8=
Semifinal=
Hill City def. Rapid City Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17
St Thomas More def. Custer, 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 14-25, 15-7
Class B=
Region 1=
Semifinal=
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Northwestern, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
Warner def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
Region 2=
Semifinal=
Castlewood def. DeSmet, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24
Wolsey-Wessington def. Deubrook, 26-24, 25-21, 25-21
Region 3=
Semifinal=
Chester def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Colman-Egan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-19, 25-14, 25-13
Region 4=
Semifinal=
Gayville-Volin High School def. Tripp-Delmont-Armour, 25-19, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16
Parkston def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-14, 25-23
Region 5=
Semifinal=
Burke def. Avon, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19
Gregory def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12
Region 6=
Semifinal=
Faulkton def. Ipswich, 25-27, 25-23, 25-15, 33-31
Herreid-Selby def. Potter County, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
Region 7=
Semifinal=
Edgemont def. Bennett County, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14
Kadoka def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-4, 25-22
Region 8=
Semifinal=
Faith def. Timber Lake, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Harding County def. Lemmon High School, 25-17, 23-25, 26-28, 25-13, 15-9
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
