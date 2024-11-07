Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= MSHSL State Tournament= Class 4A= Consolation Semifinal= Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21 St Michael-Albertville def. Apple…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class 4A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21

St Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16

Semifinal=

Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12

Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20

