Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL State Tournament=
Class 4A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Minnetonka def. Anoka, 25-20, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21
St Michael-Albertville def. Apple Valley, 28-26, 25-21, 25-16
Semifinal=
Champlin Park def. East Ridge, 25-16, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-12
Lakeville South def. Roseville, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Albany def. New London-Spicer, 25-12, 24-26, 29-27, 26-24
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Annandale, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
