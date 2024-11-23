Live Radio
The RSM Classic Scores

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 4:17 PM

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maverick McNealy 62a-70b-66a—198
Vince Whaley 67a-68b-63a—198
Daniel Berger 71a-66b-63a—200
Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b-69a—200
Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a-65a—200
Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a-67a—200
Luke Clanton 68a-65b-68a—201
Lee Hodges 69a-63b-69a—201
Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b-68a—202
Michael Kim 65a-69b-68a—202
Stewart Cink 68b-68a-67a—203
Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-64a—204
Steven Fisk 72a-65b-67a—204
Will Gordon 66a-71b-67a—204
Martin Laird 69a-66b-69a—204
Henrik Norlander 71a-70b-63a—204
Paul Peterson 70a-66b-68a—204
Hayden Springer 70a-71b-63a—204
Kevin Yu 67b-68a-69a—204
Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b-71a—205
Joe Highsmith 71a-66b-68a—205
J.T. Poston 70a-71b-64a—205
Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b-70a—205
Robby Shelton 72a-66b-67a—205
Bud Cauley 68a-70b-68a—206
Kevin Chappell 68b-71a-67a—206
Austin Eckroat 67b-70a-69a—206
Ben Griffin 69b-72a-65a—206
Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b-68a—206
Mark Hubbard 70a-69b-67a—206
Chandler Phillips 66b-71a-69a—206
Callum Tarren 67a-68b-71a—206
Brandon Wu 71a-68b-67a—206
Kelly Kraft 65a-73b-69a—207
Denny McCarthy 69a-70b-68a—207
Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b-66a—207
Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b-66a—207
Andrew Novak 65b-75a-67a—207
Austin Smotherman 68a-70b-69a—207
Sam Stevens 70a-70b-67a—207
Kevin Tway 74a-67b-66a—207
Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b-71a—208
Eric Cole 68b-72a-68a—208
Harris English 67b-72a-69a—208
Adam Schenk 71b-67a-70a—208
Davis Thompson 70b-71a-67a—208
Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a-68a—209
Lucas Glover 71b-70a-68a—209
Adam Hadwin 69a-69b-71a—209
Brian Harman 70a-70b-69a—209
Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a-69a—209
William McGirt 72a-69b-68a—209
Taylor Moore 68a-73b-68a—209
Martin Trainer 69b-72a-68a—209
Matt Wallace 70a-68b-71a—209
Marcus Byrd 70b-70a-70a—210
Doug Ghim 72a-69b-69a—210
Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b-69a—210
Russell Knox 70a-71b-69a—210
Blake McShea 72a-68b-70a—210
Joel Dahmen 73b-68a-70a—211
Garrick Higgo 70b-71a-70a—211
Adam Svensson 70a-71b-70a—211
Carson Young 70a-71b-70a—211
Tyson Alexander 70a-71b-71a—212
Lanto Griffin 68a-72b-72a—212
Philip Knowles 72a-68b-72a—212
Patton Kizzire 71b-69a-73a—213
Jake Knapp 69a-71b-73a—213

