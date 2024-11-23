The RSM Classic Scores

Saturday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at…

Saturday

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Maverick McNealy 62a-70b-66a—198 Vince Whaley 67a-68b-63a—198 Daniel Berger 71a-66b-63a—200 Patrick Fishburn 67a-64b-69a—200 Mackenzie Hughes 68b-67a-65a—200 Michael Thorbjornsen 64b-69a-67a—200 Luke Clanton 68a-65b-68a—201 Lee Hodges 69a-63b-69a—201 Nicolas Echavarria 67a-67b-68a—202 Michael Kim 65a-69b-68a—202 Stewart Cink 68b-68a-67a—203 Joseph Bramlett 69a-71b-64a—204 Steven Fisk 72a-65b-67a—204 Will Gordon 66a-71b-67a—204 Martin Laird 69a-66b-69a—204 Henrik Norlander 71a-70b-63a—204 Paul Peterson 70a-66b-68a—204 Hayden Springer 70a-71b-63a—204 Kevin Yu 67b-68a-69a—204 Adrien Dumont De Chassart 64a-70b-71a—205 Joe Highsmith 71a-66b-68a—205 J.T. Poston 70a-71b-64a—205 Patrick Rodgers 65a-70b-70a—205 Robby Shelton 72a-66b-67a—205 Bud Cauley 68a-70b-68a—206 Kevin Chappell 68b-71a-67a—206 Austin Eckroat 67b-70a-69a—206 Ben Griffin 69b-72a-65a—206 Ryo Hisatsune 71a-67b-68a—206 Mark Hubbard 70a-69b-67a—206 Chandler Phillips 66b-71a-69a—206 Callum Tarren 67a-68b-71a—206 Brandon Wu 71a-68b-67a—206 Kelly Kraft 65a-73b-69a—207 Denny McCarthy 69a-70b-68a—207 Taylor Montgomery 69a-72b-66a—207 Seung-Yul Noh 69a-72b-66a—207 Andrew Novak 65b-75a-67a—207 Austin Smotherman 68a-70b-69a—207 Sam Stevens 70a-70b-67a—207 Kevin Tway 74a-67b-66a—207 Ludvig Aberg 73a-64b-71a—208 Eric Cole 68b-72a-68a—208 Harris English 67b-72a-69a—208 Adam Schenk 71b-67a-70a—208 Davis Thompson 70b-71a-67a—208 Jonathan Byrd 69b-72a-68a—209 Lucas Glover 71b-70a-68a—209 Adam Hadwin 69a-69b-71a—209 Brian Harman 70a-70b-69a—209 Christo Lamprecht 72b-68a-69a—209 William McGirt 72a-69b-68a—209 Taylor Moore 68a-73b-68a—209 Martin Trainer 69b-72a-68a—209 Matt Wallace 70a-68b-71a—209 Marcus Byrd 70b-70a-70a—210 Doug Ghim 72a-69b-69a—210 Seonghyeon Kim 71a-70b-69a—210 Russell Knox 70a-71b-69a—210 Blake McShea 72a-68b-70a—210 Joel Dahmen 73b-68a-70a—211 Garrick Higgo 70b-71a-70a—211 Adam Svensson 70a-71b-70a—211 Carson Young 70a-71b-70a—211 Tyson Alexander 70a-71b-71a—212 Lanto Griffin 68a-72b-72a—212 Philip Knowles 72a-68b-72a—212 Patton Kizzire 71b-69a-73a—213 Jake Knapp 69a-71b-73a—213

