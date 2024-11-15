Semyon Varlamov makes 24 saves to help the Islanders beat the Canucks 5-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves, Anders Lee had a goal and an assist and the…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves, Anders Lee had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Scott Mayfield, Pierre Engvall and Noah Dobson — into an empty net — also scored for New York. The Islanders were coming off consecutive 4-3 overtime losses, at home against New Jersey on Saturday and at Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored early in the first period for Vancouver, and Tyler Myers finished the scoring late in the third.

Up next

The Islanders are at Seattle on Saturday for the third stop on a five-game trip. The Canucks have a weekend back-to-back, hosting Chicago on Saturday night and Nashville on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.