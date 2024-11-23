Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class AA=
Consolation Champion=
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13
Seventh Place=
Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central High School, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13
Class A=
Consolation Champion=
Miller def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 33-31, 25-12
Seventh Place=
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
Class B=
Consolation Champion=
Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 19-17
Seventh Place=
Gayville-Volin High School def. Kadoka, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
