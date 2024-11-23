Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= SDHSAA Playoffs= Class AA= Consolation Champion= Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13 Seventh Place=…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class AA=

Consolation Champion=

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Watertown, 18-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13

Seventh Place=

Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central High School, 23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-13

Class A=

Consolation Champion=

Miller def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 33-31, 25-12

Seventh Place=

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Winner, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

Class B=

Consolation Champion=

Colman-Egan def. Castlewood, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 19-17

Seventh Place=

Gayville-Volin High School def. Kadoka, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16

