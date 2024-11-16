Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Class 8A=
Loyola 35, Maine South 14
Class 7A=
Batavia 17, Downers North 7
Class 6A=
Cary-Grove 42, Belvidere North 7
Geneva 49, Lake Forest 14
Oak Lawn Richards 21, Kankakee 20
Class 5A=
Joliet Catholic 43, Peoria (H.S.) 8
Nazareth 42, Rochelle 8
St. Francis 10, Sycamore 0
Class 4A=
Coal City 20, Dixon 13
DePaul College Prep 26, St. Laurence 14
Normal University 31, Cahokia 12
Class 3A=
Montini 24, Princeton 7
Tolono Unity 47, Nashville 24
Wilmington 22, Durand-Pecatonica 13
Class 2A=
Farmington 42, Dwight 7
Johnston City 28, Pana 13
Class 1A=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Casey-Westfield 7
Le Roy 37, Galena 21
Lena-Winslow 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.