Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= IHSA Playoffs= Quarterfinal= Class 8A= Loyola 35, Maine South 14 Class 7A= Batavia 17, Downers North 7 Class…

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 8A=

Loyola 35, Maine South 14

Class 7A=

Batavia 17, Downers North 7

Class 6A=

Cary-Grove 42, Belvidere North 7

Geneva 49, Lake Forest 14

Oak Lawn Richards 21, Kankakee 20

Class 5A=

Joliet Catholic 43, Peoria (H.S.) 8

Nazareth 42, Rochelle 8

St. Francis 10, Sycamore 0

Class 4A=

Coal City 20, Dixon 13

DePaul College Prep 26, St. Laurence 14

Normal University 31, Cahokia 12

Class 3A=

Montini 24, Princeton 7

Tolono Unity 47, Nashville 24

Wilmington 22, Durand-Pecatonica 13

Class 2A=

Farmington 42, Dwight 7

Johnston City 28, Pana 13

Class 1A=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 54, Casey-Westfield 7

Le Roy 37, Galena 21

Lena-Winslow 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 7

