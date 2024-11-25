Live Radio
Real Madrid’s Vinicius to miss Champions League game at Liverpool because of hamstring injury

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 9:58 AM

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has a hamstring injury and will miss the midweek Champions League game at Liverpool, the team said Monday.

The Brazil international was not included in the Madrid squad for Wednesday’s game at Anfield.

The team said in a medical update that Vinicius “has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Vinicius played the full game Sunday for Madrid in a 3-0 victory over Leganes in La Liga.

