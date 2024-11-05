Myles Turner has 30 points and 11 rebounds, the Pacers beat the Mavericks 134-127

DALLAS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs with 30 points and 11 rebounds while going over 8,000 career points,…

DALLAS (AP) — Myles Turner had season highs with 30 points and 11 rebounds while going over 8,000 career points, Tyrese Haliburton had a season-best 25 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 134-127 on Monday night.

Dallas cut a 10-point deficit to five with 1:47 left before Haliburton hit a pull-up 17-footer with 50 seconds left. Pascal Siakam added 23 points for Indiana.

Luka Doncic had 34 points and 15 assists for the Mavericks, who split a home back-to-back. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and Naji Marshall matched a career high with 20 points off the bench, 16 more than he was averaging going into play.

The Pacers played their first game without power forward Isaiah Jackson, who sustained a torn right Achilles tendon Friday night and is out for the season. Small forward Aaron Nesmith sat out with a sprained ankle.

Dallas also was short-handed in the middle. Dereck Lively II, who averages the most minutes at center as a backup (23.0), was out with a sprained shoulder. Maxi Kleber missed his fifth consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

Takeaways

Pacers: Indiana went into play averaging 11.5 of 33.0 on 3-pointers. The Pacers hit 7 of 9 in the first period in building a 13-point lead and finished 13 of 32.

Mavericks: Doncic was 4 of 10 from downtown and is shooting 32.3% behind the arc after hitting a career-best 38.2% last season.

Key moment

Tied at 67 early in the third period, the Pacers ran off seven consecutive points.

Key stat

Rick Carlisle is 5-2 against the Mavericks, the team he coached to the 2011 NBA title, since becoming Indiana’s coach in 2021.

Up next

The Pacers host Orlando on Wednesday night. The Mavericks host Chicago on Wednesday night in the fourth game of a five-game homestand.

