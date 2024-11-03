Live Radio
Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 4:01 PM

Monmouth at Michigan State — Big Ten Plus

Central Michigan at South Alabama — ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Texas State — ESPN+

Texas State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+

L.A. Lakers at Detroit — FDSN Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet, Fubo Sports US, NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet+

